Cricket Match
Australia
England
84-4 (11.3 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|84-4 (11.3 ov)
|England are 84 for 4 with 8.3 overs left
England 1st Innings84-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Zampa b Cummins
|17
|13
|3
|0
|130.77
|A.D. Hales
|c Warner b Stoinis
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|46
|28
|5
|2
|164.29
|B.A. Stokes
|b Zampa
|7
|11
|0
|0
|63.64
|H.C. Brook
|c Wade b Stoinis
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|7
|8
|0
|0
|87.50
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|11.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|84
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Buttler 3.1ov
- 31 Hales 4.1ov
- 53 Stokes 7.4ov
- 54 Brook 8.1ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Hazlewood
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|9
|2
|4.50
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|Maxwell
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|A. Zampa
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.50
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Oct 2022
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- D M Koch, P J Gillespie
- TV Umpire
- S J Nogajski
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
11.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.2
Pat Cummins to Moeen Ali. Slower ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner.
-
11.1
Pat Cummins to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by David.
-
10.6
Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
10.5
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
10.4
SIX! Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
10.3
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
10.2
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
10.1
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
9.6
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
9.5
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
9.4
Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
9.3
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by David.
-
9.2
Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
9.2
Wide Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
9.1
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by David.
-
8.6
Marcus Stoinis to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, dropped catch by Maxwell, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
8.5
Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
8.4
Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by David.
-
8.3
Marcus Stoinis to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
8.2
Marcus Stoinis to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
8.1
OUT! Caught. Marcus Stoinis to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by Wade. Brook nicks it to the keeper.
-
7.6
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
7.5
Adam Zampa to Harry Brook. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
7.4
OUT! Bowled. Adam Zampa to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed. Knocked him over.
-
7.3
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
7.2
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.1
Adam Zampa to Ben Stokes. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
6.6
Glenn Maxwell to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.5
Glenn Maxwell to Dawid Malan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.4
Glenn Maxwell to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, down leg side backing away working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
6.3
Glenn Maxwell to Dawid Malan. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.2
Glenn Maxwell to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.1
Glenn Maxwell to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.6
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Cummins, fielded by Warner.
-
5.5
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
5.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Wide Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
5.3
Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.2
Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.1
Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
4.6
Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
4.5
Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
4.4
Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
4.3
Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
4.2
Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
4.1
OUT! Caught. Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Warner. Stoinis gets his man.
-
3.6
SIX! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
3.5
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
3.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by David.
-
3.2
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, run save by Marsh.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Zampa. In the air and taken.
-
2.6
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
2.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
2.3
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Marsh.
-
2.2
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.
-
2.1
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
1.6
Pat Cummins to Alex Hales. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.5
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
1.4
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by David.
-
1.3
APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Zampa, appeal made for L.B.W. Close call.
-
1.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
1.1
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.