Cricket Match
Australia
England
162-6 (31.2 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|162-6 (31.2 ov)
|England are 162 for 6 with 18.4 overs left
England 1st Innings162-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Starc
|6
|11
|0
|0
|54.55
|P.D. Salt
|c Smith b Cummins
|14
|15
|3
|0
|93.33
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|74
|83
|7
|2
|89.16
|J.M. Vince
|c Carey b Cummins
|5
|6
|0
|0
|83.33
|S.W. Billings
|b Stoinis
|17
|22
|2
|0
|77.27
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Agar b Zampa
|29
|34
|2
|0
|85.29
|L.A. Dawson
|run out (Agar)
|11
|17
|0
|0
|64.71
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 4w,
|6
|Total
|31.2 Overs, 6 wkts
|162
- To Bat:
- D.J. Willey,
- L. Wood,
- O.P. Stone
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Salt 3.6ov
- 20 Roy 4.2ov
- 31 Vince 7.1ov
- 66 Billings 13.2ov
- 118 Buttler 23.1ov
- 158 Dawson 30.2ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|7
|0
|30
|1
|4.29
|P.J. Cummins
|8
|0
|47
|2
|5.88
|C. Green
|6
|0
|27
|0
|4.50
|Agar
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|A. Zampa
|5
|0
|21
|1
|4.20
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Nov 2022
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Adelaide Oval
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
-
31.2
Ashton Agar to Chris Jordan. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
31.1
Ashton Agar to Chris Jordan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
30.6
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
30.5
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne, fielded by Zampa.
-
30.4
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
30.3
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short leg for no runs.
-
30.2
OUT! Run Out. Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point, direct hit by Agar.
-
30.1
Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
30.1
Wide Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
29.6
Ashton Agar to Liam Dawson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
29.5
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
29.4
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
29.3
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
29.2
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
29.1
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
28.6
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
28.5
Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
28.4
Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
28.3
Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
28.2
Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Starc.
-
28.1
Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
27.6
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
27.5
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
27.4
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
27.3
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
27.2
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
27.1
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
26.6
Pat Cummins to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
26.5
Pat Cummins to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
26.4
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
26.3
SIX! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
26.2
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
26.1
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
25.6
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
25.5
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
25.4
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
25.3
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
25.2
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
25.1
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Head.
-
24.6
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Smith.
-
24.5
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
24.4
SIX! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
24.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
24.2
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
24.1
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
23.6
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
23.5
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.4
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
23.3
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
23.2
Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
23.1
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Agar. Zampa provides the breakthrough.
-
22.6
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
22.5
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
22.4
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
22.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
22.3
Wide Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
22.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Green.
-
22.1
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
21.6
Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
21.5
Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
21.4
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
21.3
Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
21.2
Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
21.1
Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Agar.