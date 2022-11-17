Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

England

162-6  (31.2 ov)

England are 162 for 6 with 18.4 overs left

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 162-6 (31.2 ov)
England 1st Innings162-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy b Starc 6 11 0 0 54.55
P.D. Salt c Smith b Cummins 14 15 3 0 93.33
D.J. Malan Not out 74 83 7 2 89.16
J.M. Vince c Carey b Cummins 5 6 0 0 83.33
S.W. Billings b Stoinis 17 22 2 0 77.27
J.C. Buttler (c) c Agar b Zampa 29 34 2 0 85.29
L.A. Dawson run out (Agar) 11 17 0 0 64.71
C.J. Jordan Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 2nb, 4w, 6
Total 31.2 Overs, 6 wkts 162
To Bat: 
D.J. Willey,
L. Wood,
O.P. Stone

Fall of Wickets

  1. 18 Salt 3.6ov
  2. 20 Roy 4.2ov
  3. 31 Vince 7.1ov
  4. 66 Billings 13.2ov
  5. 118 Buttler 23.1ov
  6. 158 Dawson 30.2ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 7 0 30 1 4.29
P.J. Cummins 8 0 47 2 5.88
C. Green 6 0 27 0 4.50
Agar 2 0 14 0 7.00
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 23 1 7.67
A. Zampa 5 0 21 1 4.20

Match Details

Date
17th Nov 2022
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Adelaide Oval
Umpires
P R Reiffel, P Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 17, 2022 5:53am

  •  

    31.2

    Ashton Agar to Chris Jordan. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    31.1

    Ashton Agar to Chris Jordan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    30.6

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    30.5

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    30.4

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    30.3

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short leg for no runs.

  • 30.2

    OUT! Run Out. Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point, direct hit by Agar.

  •  

    30.1

    Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    30.1

    Wide Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    29.6

    Ashton Agar to Liam Dawson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    29.5

    Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    29.4

    Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    29.3

    Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    29.2

    FOUR! Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    29.1

    Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    28.6

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    28.5

    Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    28.4

    Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    28.3

    Cameron Green to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    28.2

    Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Starc.

  •  

    28.1

    Cameron Green to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    27.6

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    27.5

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    27.4

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    27.3

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    27.2

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    27.1

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Pat Cummins to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    26.5

    Pat Cummins to Liam Dawson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    26.4

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    26.3

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    26.2

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    25.6

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    25.5

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    25.4

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Green.

  •  

    25.3

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    25.2

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    24.6

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Smith.

  •  

    24.5

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    24.4

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    24.3

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    24.2

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    24.1

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    23.6

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    23.5

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    23.4

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    23.3

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    23.2

    Adam Zampa to Liam Dawson. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  • 23.1

    OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Agar. Zampa provides the breakthrough.

  •  

    22.6

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Green.

  •  

    22.5

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    22.4

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    22.3

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    22.3

    Wide Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    22.2

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Green.

  •  

    22.1

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    21.6

    Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    21.5

    Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    21.4

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    21.3

    Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.2

    Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    21.1

    Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Agar.

Full Commentary