Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

158-4
Result
Badge

India

169-7

Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)

Australia vs India

Australia beat India by four runs in rain-affected first T20I at Brisbane

Adam Zampa took 2-22 including the wicket of Virat Kohli

Australia clung on for a four-run victory in a dramatic first Twenty20 clash with India in Brisbane.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The hosts reached 158-4 from 17 overs in a rain-affected innings, with India set a DLS target of 174 for victory.

A late charge from Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant almost carried them over the line, but ultimately they came up just short.

Aaron Finch (27) and Chris Lynn (37) got the ball rolling for Australia with the bat, and a 78-run partnership between Glenn Maxwell (46 off 24 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (33no off 19) added extra impetus as the hosts achieved a decent if not spectacular total.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

2018 Semi-Final 1

November 22, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

Had Shikhar Dhawan received more support from the top order as he smashed 76 off 42 balls - including 10 fours and two sixes - then things might have turned out differently for India.

But it was not until he was out and Pant and Karthik teamed up that the tourists looked capable of mounting an unlikely comeback.

Having needed 60 runs off just 24 balls, the pair knocked off 36 in two overs before Pant fell for 20.

India went into the last over needing 13 runs for victory, but lost Hardik Pandya and then crucially Karthik - for 30 off just 13 balls - as Stoinis bowled Australia over the line.

Match Details

Date
21st Nov 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Brisbane Cricket Ground
Umpires
P Wilson, S D Fry
TV Umpire
G A Abood
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Finch b Behrendorff 7
S. Dhawan c Behrendorff b Stanlake 76
K.L. Rahul s Carey b Zampa 13
V. Kohli c Lynn b Zampa 4
R.R. Pant c Behrendorff b Tye 20
D.K. Karthik c Behrendorff b Stoinis 30
K.H. Pandya c Maxwell b Stoinis 2
B. Kumar Not out 1
K. Yadav Not out 4
Extras 3nb, 6w, 3lb 12
Total 17.0 Overs 169 - 7
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.P. Behrendorff 4 0 43 1
B.J. Stanlake 3 0 27 1
A.J. Tye 3 0 47 1
A. Zampa 4 0 22 2
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 27 2
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK