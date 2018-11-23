Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

132-7
Result
Badge

India

 

No Result

Australia vs India

Rain washes out second Twenty20 between Australia and India

Ben McDermott dragged Australia to 132-7 before rain intervened

The second Twenty20 International between India and Australia was called off following persistent rain in Melbourne.

SCORECARD

Put into bat, Australia overcame a poor start in which captain Aaron Finch departed for a golden duck - slipping to 62-5 at the halfway stage - to reach 132-7 in 19 overs when rain forced the players off the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ben McDermott made 32 not out off 30 balls before scurrying off the ground with batting partner Andrew Tye.

The umpires first considered a 19-overs-a-side game before setting India a revised target of 90 from 11 overs to level the series.

However, with the rain returning, the match was eventually called off.

Australia, who clinched the rain-hit series opener in Brisbane, will carry a 1-0 lead into Sunday's final match in Sydney.

Match Details

Date
23rd Nov 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
G A Abood, S D Fry
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
P J Gillespie

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.J.M. Short b Ahmed 14
A.J. Finch c Pant b Kumar 0
C.A. Lynn c Pandya b Ahmed 13
G.J. Maxwell b Pandya 19
M.P. Stoinis c Karthik b Bumrah 4
B.R. McDermott Not out 32
A.T. Carey c Pandya b Yadav 4
N.M. Coulter-Nile c sub b Kumar 18
A.J. Tye Not out 12
Extras 12w, 1b, 3lb 16
Total 19.0 Overs 132 - 7
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 3 0 20 2
K.K. Ahmed 4 0 39 2
J.J. Bumrah 4 0 20 1
K. Yadav 4 0 23 1
K.H. Pandya 4 0 26 1
Full Bowling Card

