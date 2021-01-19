Cricket Match
Australia
369 & 294 (115.2 ov)
India
336 & 278-5
Australia vs India
|India 2nd
|278-5 (92.1 ov)
|Australia 2nd
|294All out (75.5 ov)
|India 1st
|336All out (111.4 ov)
|Australia 1st
|369All out (115.2 ov)
|India need 50 runs to win
India 2nd Innings278-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Paine b Cummins
|7
|21
|1
|0
|33.33
|S. Gill
|c Smith b Lyon
|91
|146
|8
|2
|62.33
|C.A. Pujara
|lbw Cummins
|56
|211
|7
|0
|26.54
|A.M. Rahane (c)
|c Paine b Cummins
|24
|22
|1
|1
|109.09
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|61
|123
|5
|1
|49.59
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Wade b Cummins
|9
|15
|1
|0
|60.00
|W. Sundar
|Not out
|9
|18
|1
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3nb, 14b, 4lb
|21
|Total
|92.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|278
- To Bat:
- S.N. Thakur,
- N.A. Saini,
- M. Siraj,
- T. Natarajan
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Sharma 8.2ov
- 132 Gill 47.6ov
- 167 Rahane 56.5ov
- 228 Pujara 80.2ov
- 265 Agarwal 86.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|16
|0
|75
|0
|4.69
|Hazlewood
|20
|5
|58
|0
|2.90
|P.J. Cummins
|23
|10
|44
|4
|1.91
|C. Green
|3
|1
|10
|0
|3.33
|Lyon
|28.5
|7
|68
|1
|2.36
|M. Labuschagne
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Australia 2nd Innings294 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Harris
|c Pant b Thakur
|38
|82
|8
|0
|46.34
|D.A. Warner
|lbw Sundar
|48
|75
|6
|0
|64.00
|M. Labuschagne
|c Sharma b Siraj
|25
|22
|5
|0
|113.64
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Rahane b Siraj
|55
|74
|7
|0
|74.32
|M.S. Wade
|c Pant b Siraj
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.D. Green
|c Sharma b Thakur
|37
|90
|3
|0
|41.11
|T.D. Paine (c)
|c Pant b Thakur
|27
|37
|3
|0
|72.97
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|28
|51
|2
|1
|54.90
|M.A. Starc
|c Saini b Siraj
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|N.M. Lyon
|c Agarwal b Thakur
|13
|10
|0
|1
|130.00
|J.R. Hazlewood
|c Thakur b Siraj
|9
|11
|2
|0
|81.82
|Extras
|4nb, 2w, 5b, 2lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 75.5 Overs
|294
Fall of Wickets
- 89 Harris 24.6ov
- 91 Warner 25.6ov
- 123 Labuschagne 30.3ov
- 123 Wade 30.6ov
- 196 Smith 54.2ov
- 227 Green 60.5ov
- 242 Paine 64.6ov
- 247 Starc 67.3ov
- 274 Lyon 72.1ov
- 294 Hazlewood 75.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Siraj
|19.5
|5
|73
|5
|3.68
|T. Natarajan
|14
|4
|41
|0
|2.93
|W. Sundar
|18
|1
|80
|1
|4.44
|S.N. Thakur
|19
|2
|61
|4
|3.21
|N.A. Saini
|5
|1
|32
|0
|6.40
India 1st Innings336 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Starc b Lyon
|44
|74
|6
|0
|59.46
|S. Gill
|c Smith b Cummins
|7
|15
|1
|0
|46.67
|C.A. Pujara
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|25
|94
|2
|0
|26.60
|A.M. Rahane (c)
|c Wade b Starc
|37
|93
|3
|0
|39.78
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Smith b Hazlewood
|38
|75
|3
|1
|50.67
|R.R. Pant
|c Green b Hazlewood
|23
|29
|2
|0
|79.31
|W. Sundar
|c Green b Starc
|62
|144
|7
|1
|43.06
|S.N. Thakur
|b Cummins
|67
|115
|9
|2
|58.26
|N.A. Saini
|c Smith b Hazlewood
|5
|14
|1
|0
|35.71
|M. Siraj
|b Hazlewood
|13
|10
|2
|0
|130.00
|T. Natarajan
|Not out
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|Extras
|2nb, 5b, 7lb
|14
|Total
|All Out, 111.4 Overs
|336
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Gill 6.2ov
- 60 Sharma 19.5ov
- 105 Pujara 38.5ov
- 144 Rahane 54.6ov
- 161 Agarwal 60.2ov
- 186 Pant 66.3ov
- 309 Thakur 102.3ov
- 320 Saini 107.4ov
- 328 Sundar 108.5ov
- 336 Siraj 111.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|23
|3
|88
|2
|3.83
|Hazlewood
|24.4
|6
|57
|5
|2.31
|P.J. Cummins
|27
|5
|94
|2
|3.48
|C. Green
|8
|1
|20
|0
|2.50
|Lyon
|28
|9
|65
|1
|2.32
|M. Labuschagne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Australia 1st Innings369 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Sharma b Siraj
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M.S. Harris
|c Sundar b Thakur
|5
|23
|0
|0
|21.74
|M. Labuschagne
|c Pant b Natarajan
|108
|204
|9
|0
|52.94
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Sharma b Sundar
|36
|77
|5
|0
|46.75
|M.S. Wade
|c Thakur b Natarajan
|45
|87
|6
|0
|51.72
|C.D. Green
|b Sundar
|47
|107
|6
|0
|43.93
|T.D. Paine (c)
|c Sharma b Thakur
|50
|104
|6
|0
|48.08
|P.J. Cummins
|lbw Thakur
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|M.A. Starc
|Not out
|20
|35
|0
|1
|57.14
|N.M. Lyon
|b Sundar
|24
|22
|4
|0
|109.09
|J.R. Hazlewood
|b Natarajan
|11
|27
|2
|0
|40.74
|Extras
|6nb, 5w, 4b, 5lb
|20
|Total
|All Out, 115.2 Overs
|369
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Warner 0.6ov
- 17 Harris 8.1ov
- 87 Smith 34.1ov
- 200 Wade 63.4ov
- 213 Labuschagne 65.5ov
- 311 Paine 99.2ov
- 313 Green 100.5ov
- 315 Cummins 101.4ov
- 354 Lyon 108.2ov
- 369 Hazlewood 115.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Siraj
|28
|10
|77
|1
|2.75
|T. Natarajan
|24.2
|3
|78
|3
|3.21
|S.N. Thakur
|24
|6
|94
|3
|3.92
|N.A. Saini
|7.5
|2
|21
|0
|2.68
|W. Sundar
|31
|6
|89
|3
|2.87
|Sharma
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 19th Jan 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brisbane Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- C A Polosak
Live Commentary
-
92.1
Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
91.6
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne, fielded by Cummins.
-
91.5
Nathan Lyon to Washington Sundar. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
91.4
Nathan Lyon to Washington Sundar. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
91.3
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
91.2
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
91.1
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
90.6
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Bouncer, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
90.5
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Short, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
90.4
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
90.3
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
90.2
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
90.1
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Lyon.
-
89.6
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
89.5
Nathan Lyon to Washington Sundar. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
89.4
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
89.3
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
89.2
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
89.1
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
88.6
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
88.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Hammered down the ground! Washington smacks it hard to the ropes for a boundary.
-
88.4
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. In-swinging bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
88.3
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
88.2
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
88.1
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Harris.
-
87.6
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
87.5
Nathan Lyon to Washington Sundar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
87.4
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
87.3
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
87.2
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
87.1
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
86.6
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
86.5
Pat Cummins to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
86.4
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Wade. Cummins gets his man this time! Agarwal miscues the shot as it goes straight towards Wade. He jumps and takes the catch. Time to say the game is set.
-
86.3
APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine, appeal made for Caught.
-
86.2
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
86.1
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
85.6
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
85.5
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
85.4
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
85.3
FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
85.2
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Harris.
-
85.1
Nathan Lyon to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
84.6
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
84.5
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
84.4
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
84.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
84.2
Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.
-
84.1
Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
83.6
Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc. Rishabh Pant brings up his fourth Test fifty.
-
83.5
Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
83.4
Josh Hazlewood to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harris.
-
83.3
Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Lyon, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
83.3
No ball Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Paine.
-
83.2
Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
83.1
Josh Hazlewood to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.