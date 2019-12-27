Australia vs New Zealand

Australia reduced New Zealand to 44-2 on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after racking up 467 on the back of a century from Travis Head.

Seamer Pat Cummins had Tom Blundell (15) caught behind before Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (nine) top-edged an attempted pull off James Pattinson.

The double strike further deflated a New Zealand side stung by Head's second Test century, at the centre of a sixth-wicket stand of 150 with Paine (79).

Australia began the day on 257-4 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 77 but the captain added only eight runs before he parried a bounce from Neil Wagner (4-83) and Henry Nicholls leapt in the gully to take a fine one-handed catch.

Head (114) and Paine batted throughout the middle session and had New Zealand's measure until Wagner trapped Paine lbw and Mitchell Starc drove Tim Southee to mid-off for just one.

The end of the innings came swiftly - Head the eighth out when he miscued a low full toss from Wagner to cover - the last five wickets falling for 34 runs in a hunt for quick runs.

Head, who scored 56 in his first innings in the series-opener in Perth, reflected: "Last week I threw it away a little bit and then was really disappointed with that, so it's nice (to) get another opportunity."