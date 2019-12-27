Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Australia

467 (155.1 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

44-2

New Zealand trail Australia by 423 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Australia vs New Zealand

Travis Head century puts Australia in control before late strikes rattle New Zealand

Australian Travis Head acknowledges the applause for his second Test century

Australia reduced New Zealand to 44-2 on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after racking up 467 on the back of a century from Travis Head.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Seamer Pat Cummins had Tom Blundell (15) caught behind before Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (nine) top-edged an attempted pull off James Pattinson.

The double strike further deflated a New Zealand side stung by Head's second Test century, at the centre of a sixth-wicket stand of 150 with Paine (79).

Australia began the day on 257-4 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 77 but the captain added only eight runs before he parried a bounce from Neil Wagner (4-83) and Henry Nicholls leapt in the gully to take a fine one-handed catch.

Head (114) and Paine batted throughout the middle session and had New Zealand's measure until Wagner trapped Paine lbw and Mitchell Starc drove Tim Southee to mid-off for just one.

The end of the innings came swiftly - Head the eighth out when he miscued a low full toss from Wagner to cover - the last five wickets falling for 34 runs in a hunt for quick runs.

Head, who scored 56 in his first innings in the series-opener in Perth, reflected: "Last week I threw it away a little bit and then was really disappointed with that, so it's nice (to) get another opportunity."

Match Details

Date
25th - 30th Dec 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
M Erasmus, N J Llong
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
G A Abood

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.W.M. Latham Not out 9
T.A. Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15
K.S. Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 2
Extras 1nb, 1w, 4b, 3lb 9
Total 18.0 Overs 44 - 2
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 4 0 18 0
P.J. Cummins 7 3 8 1
Pattinson 5 1 9 1
Lyon 2 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card

