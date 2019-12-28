Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 5
Badge

Australia

467 & 137-4 (155.1 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

148

Australia lead New Zealand by 456 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Australia vs New Zealand

Australia bowl New Zealand out for 148 before suffering mini-collapse

Hosts closed on 137-4, a lead of 456 at the MCG

Pat Cummins took 5-28 as New Zealand were skittled for 148

Australia may live to regret captain Tim Paine's decision not to enforce the follow-on against New Zealand as his batsmen succumbed to a mini-collapse late on day three of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

After starting the day 44-2, the Kiwis struggled to make any sort of impact with the bat as Australian quick Pat Cummins (5-28) tore through the New Zealand line-up to skittle the visitors for just 148.

However, despite Australia's 319-run lead, Paine decided not to make New Zealand bat again and instead opted to return to the crease in an effort to give his men as much breathing room as possible.

Following a fast start from Australia's openers, New Zealand finally started to show some venom in attack, dismissing Joe Burns for 35 and Steve Smith (seven) five balls later to have the Aussies reeling at 110-4 in the dying stages of the day's play.

Travis Head (12no) and Matthew Wade (15no) steered Australia to 137-4 by stumps and will return to the crease on Sunday, with the home side leading by 456 runs.

Match Details

Date
25th - 30th Dec 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
M Erasmus, N J Llong
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
G A Abood

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Blundell b Wagner 38
J.A. Burns c Watling b Santner 35
M. Labuschagne run out (Latham) 19
S.P.D. Smith c Southee b Wagner 7
M.S. Wade Not out 15
T.M. Head Not out 12
Extras 1nb, 2w, 4b, 4lb 11
Total 45.0 Overs 137 - 4
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 9 0 30 0
Southee 10 3 24 0
C. de Grandhomme 5 0 14 0
N Wagner 13 1 39 2
M.J. Santner 8 0 22 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK