Day 4 of 5
Badge

Australia

467 & 168-5
Result
Badge

New Zealand

148 & 240

Australia win by 247 runs

Australia vs New Zealand

Nathan Lyon leads Australia to series win over New Zealand

Baggy Greens take unassailable 2-0 lead after 247-run win at MCG

Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-Test series

Nathan Lyon grabbed four wickets as Australia completed a crushing 247-run victory on day four of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

After setting an improbable 488-run victory target, Tim Paine's side bowled out the Black Caps for 240 on a balmy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with only opener Tom Blundell (121) showing real resistance.

Australia's unbeaten run against their trans-Tasman neighbours has now stretched to 25 years, leaving a battered and bruised New Zealand playing only for pride in the third and final Test in Sydney.

Having thrashed Kane Williamson's team by 296 runs in the day-night opener in Perth, Australia have claimed victory in four successive Tests since retaining the Ashes in England.

Blundell warmed New Zealand hearts with a stirring century that thwarted Australia's hopes of wrapping up a quicker victory, but his batting partners crumbled around him with the Kiwis bowled out in the final hour.

Tom Blundell's century was his second in Test cricket

Rocked by three wickets in nine deliveries from James Pattinson in the morning, New Zealand rallied to 131-4 at tea to the delight of Black Caps fans who sang with gusto in the terraces.

But Lyon broke the game open by capturing BJ Watling's wicket for 22, with a venomous delivery that turned sharply to catch an inside edge and fly straight to David Warner's safe hands at leg slip.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was out for nine flicking Lyon straight to Warner at backward square leg, ending a short and uneasy innings on the 12th ball faced.

With tailender Trent Boult not batting due to a broken hand, a comical run out of Tim Southee left Australia needing only one wicket for victory.

Part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne wrapped it up by dismissing Blundell, with Lyon taking the catch.

Match Details

Date
25th - 30th Dec 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
M Erasmus, N J Llong
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
G A Abood

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.W.M. Latham c Paine b Pattinson 8
T.A. Blundell c Lyon b Labuschagne 121
K.S. Williamson lbw Pattinson 0
L.R.P.L. Taylor b Pattinson 2
H.M. Nicholls s Paine b Lyon 33
B.J. Watling c Warner b Lyon 22
C. de Grandhomme c Warner b Lyon 9
M.J. Santner c Paine b Lyon 27
T.G. Southee run out (Pattinson) 2
N. Wagner Not out 6
Extras 1nb, 2w, 7lb 10
Total All Out, 71.0 Overs 240
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 15 3 59 0
P.J. Cummins 18 4 47 0
Pattinson 12 3 35 3
Lyon 23 4 81 4
M. Labuschagne 3 1 11 1
Full Bowling Card

