Australia vs New Zealand

Marnus Labuschagne scored a maiden double-century to drive Australia to 454 all out before New Zealand's openers resisted the home attack to post 63 without loss on the second day of the third Test at Sydney.

Labuschagne, having resumed the day on 130, had a nervous 20 minutes one run short of the double-ton mark but his 19th four ultimately got him over the line and earned him a standing ovation from the crowd.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a golden summer in Australia's home season, averaging 119.57 with the bat, only failing to hit a half century on one occasion, notching four hundreds and two fifties in his six other knocks.

He finally departed for 215, caught and bowled by leg-spinner Todd Astle, as Australia lost their last five wickets for 44 runs after they passed the 400 mark in their first innings.

With the hosts dismissed just before tea, New Zealand were left to face Australia's in-form pacemen in the final session, having accumulated only one score in excess of 200 runs in their previous four innings in the series.

But, Tom Latham (26no) - standing in as captain for the sick Kane Williamson - and Tom Blundell (34no) safely negotiated themselves through to the close of play as they look to avoid a 3-0 series sweep.