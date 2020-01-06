Australia vs New Zealand

Nathan Lyon returned match figures of 10-118 as Australia completed a series whitewash over New Zealand with a 279-run victory in the third Test in Sydney.

Chasing an unlikely 416 for victory, the Black Caps were skittled for 136 with off-spinner Lyon taking 5-50 and Mitchell Starc claiming 3-25.

No 7 Colin De Grandhomme top-scored with 52, while Ross Taylor became the Black Caps' all-time highest Test run-scorer during his knock of 22.

The 35-year-old, who has played 99 Tests, overtook Stephen Fleming to move on to 7,174 runs.

David Warner set up Australia's victory push with an unbeaten 111, sharing stands of 107 and 110 with Joe Burns (40) and half-centurion Marnus Labuschagne (59) respectively, as his side declared on 217-2.

Australia were penalised five runs during their second innings by umpire Aleem Dar as a result of Warner and Labuschagne running on the pitch.