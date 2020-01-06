Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Australia

454 & 217-2
Result
Badge

New Zealand

256 & 136

Australia win by 279 runs

Australia vs New Zealand

Nathan Lyon completes 10-wicket haul as Australia sweep New Zealand

Baggy Greens win Test series 3-0; Australia hit with five-run penalty after David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne run on pitch

Nathan Lyon's 10-wicket match haul was his third in Test cricket

Nathan Lyon returned match figures of 10-118 as Australia completed a series whitewash over New Zealand with a 279-run victory in the third Test in Sydney.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Chasing an unlikely 416 for victory, the Black Caps were skittled for 136 with off-spinner Lyon taking 5-50 and Mitchell Starc claiming 3-25.

No 7 Colin De Grandhomme top-scored with 52, while Ross Taylor became the Black Caps' all-time highest Test run-scorer during his knock of 22.

The 35-year-old, who has played 99 Tests, overtook Stephen Fleming to move on to 7,174 runs.

David Warner set up Australia's victory push with an unbeaten 111, sharing stands of 107 and 110 with Joe Burns (40) and half-centurion Marnus Labuschagne (59) respectively, as his side declared on 217-2.

Australia were penalised five runs during their second innings by umpire Aleem Dar as a result of Warner and Labuschagne running on the pitch.

Match Details

Date
2nd - 7th Jan 2020
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Cricket Ground
Umpires
A S Dar, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.W.M. Latham lbw Starc 1
T.A. Blundell c Lyon b Starc 2
J.A. Raval c Paine b Lyon 12
L.R.P.L. Taylor b Cummins 22
G.D. Phillips c Paine b Lyon 0
B.J. Watling c Cummins b Lyon 19
C. de Grandhomme c Burns b Lyon 52
T.D. Astle c Pattinson b Lyon 17
W.E.R. Somerville b Starc 7
Extras 3b, 1lb 4
Total All Out, 47.5 Overs 136
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 9 3 25 3
P.J. Cummins 11 3 29 1
Pattinson 6 3 8 0
Lyon 16.5 4 50 5
M. Labuschagne 5 0 20 0
Full Bowling Card

