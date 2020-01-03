Cricket Match
Australia
54-1 (16.0 ov)
New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand
|Australia 1st
|54-1 (16.0 ov)
|Australia are 54 for 1
Australia 1st Innings54-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|24
|48
|1
|0
|50.00
|J.A. Burns
|c Taylor b de Grandhomme
|18
|39
|3
|0
|46.15
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|11
|9
|2
|0
|122.22
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|16.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|54
Fall of Wickets
- 39 Burns 14.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|7
|0
|17
|0
|2.43
|C. de Grandhomme
|5
|0
|25
|1
|5.00
|N Wagner
|3.3
|2
|7
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd - 7th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- A S Dar, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
15.6
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.5
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
15.4
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
15.3
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
15.2
Neil Wagner to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.1
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Somerville.
-
14.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
14.5
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, off stump moves in front flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. And again. Straight at the pads and with the shuffle across the stumps by the batsman this is a freebie.
-
14.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
14.3
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. All too easy for Labuschagne to get off the mark. Angling down the legside and he clips it away to the fence.
-
14.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Marnus Labuschagne. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
14.1
OUT! Caught. Colin de Grandhomme to Joe Burns. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, by Taylor. Change of bowling works perfectly for New Zealand. Latham brings back de Grandhomme and straight away he is on the money getting the ball to nip away and take the edge. Safe hands at first slip to give New Zealand some confidence.
-
13.6
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
13.5
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.4
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.3
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Length ball, off stump no foot movement glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.2
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs.
-
13.1
Neil Wagner to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
12.6
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
12.5
APPEAL! Matt Henry to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Watling, appeal made for Caught. Straight off the thigh and into the keeper's gloves. Little bit of excitement from behind the stumps although they weren't keen to ask for the DRS.
-
12.4
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
12.3
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
12.2
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
12.1
Matt Henry to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Somerville.
-
11.6
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Somerville.
-
11.5
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
11.4
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
11.3
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
11.2
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.1
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Somerville.
-
10.6
Matt Henry to David Warner. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.5
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Henry, fielded by Astle.
-
10.4
FOUR! Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Shot of the morning so far. Confidently onto the front foot and presenting the full face of the bat.
-
10.3
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.2
Matt Henry to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Raval.
-
10.1
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
9.6
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
9.5
APPEAL! Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, inside edge to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Swing from the hand back into the right-hander. Wraps Burns high on the pad after a tiny inside edge.
-
9.4
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Somerville.
-
9.3
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
9.2
Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
9.1
FOUR! Neil Wagner to Joe Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Solid start by Wagner. Pitched up inviting the ball to move while finding the edge.
-
8.6
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Raval.
-
8.5
Matt Henry to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Raval.
-
8.4
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
8.3
Matt Henry to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
8.2
Matt Henry to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
8.1
Matt Henry to David Warner. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
7.5
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Crashed to the fence. It was fraught with risk as Burns reached out away from his body but he managed to find the middle of the bat.
-
7.4
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
7.3
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.2
Colin de Grandhomme to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
7.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Joe Burns. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
6.6
Matt Henry to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling. Good judge of a leave. Came back in but started very wide of the stumps.
-
6.5
Matt Henry to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.4
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Raval.
-
6.3
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
6.2
Matt Henry to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
6.1
Matt Henry to David Warner. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Astle.