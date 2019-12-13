Australia vs New Zealand

Paceman Mitchell Starc took 4-31 as Australia turned up the heat on New Zealand on day two of the first Test, at Perth.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Starc removed Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (34), then Henry Nicholls (7) and nightwatchman Neil Wagner (0) in successive balls, as the tourists slumped to 109-5 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 416.

New Zealand's hopes of avoiding a huge first-innings deficit now rest with Ross Taylor, who was unbeaten on 66 at stumps, and BJ Watling who has yet to score.

Australia began the day 248-4 and accumulated steadily as Marnus Labuschagne (143) and Travis Head (56) improved their stand to 76 runs.

New Zealand's seamers stuck to their task well despite temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and Wagner (4-92) finally prised Labuschagne from the crease by bowling him around his legs.

The wicket meant that the right-hander fell seven runs short of becoming the third Test batsman to notch three consecutive scores of over 150.

Starc contributed 30 off 41 balls before Captain Tim Paine (39) was the last man to fall when he gloved Tim Southee (4-93) down the leg-side.

New Zealand made a disastrous start to their reply as openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval fell in the first 10 deliveries.

Williamson and Taylor rallied with a 76-run partnership until New Zealand's captain fell to a spectacular one-handed, diving catch by Steve Smith at second slip.

Nicholls was then caught down the leg-side before Starc cleaned out Wagner for a golden duck to put Australia firmly in the ascendancy.

Both sides will go into day three with injury concerns.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood was forced off the field in the fourth over after pulling up short in his run up with an apparent left hamstring injury.

New Zealand, meanwhile, may have to do without debutant Lockie Ferguson after the seamer sustained a calf injury.