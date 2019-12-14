Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Australia

416 & 167-6 (146.2 ov)
05:00
New Zealand

166

Australia lead New Zealand by 417 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Australia vs New Zealand

Australia build commanding lead over New Zealand despite late wobble in pink-ball Test

Hosts lose 5-29 to end the day but lead the Black Caps by 417 runs after day three

Joe Burns made 53 at the top of the order for Australia

Tim Southee, New Zealand, day-night Test vs Australia at Perth

Australia turned the screw on New Zealand on the third day of the opening Test at Perth.

Mitchell Starc claimed 5-52 as the Black Caps were dismissed for 166 to concede a 250-run first-innings deficit.

Tim Paine decided against enforcing the follow-on in the day-night Test and the hosts reached 167 for six under the lights to extend their lead to 417.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to hit a fourth consecutive century but continued his remarkable Australian summer with 50 and Joe Burns added 53 to put them in complete control.

Tim Southee's 4-63 gave New Zealand some hope with Australia slipping from 131-1 to 160-6, but the hosts appear on course to make a winning start to the three-Test series.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Dec 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
A S Dar, N J Llong
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c sub b Southee 19
J.A. Burns c Nicholls b Southee 53
M. Labuschagne c Santner b Wagner 50
S.P.D. Smith c Raval b Wagner 16
M.S. Wade Not out 8
T.M. Head c de Grandhomme b Southee 5
T.D. Paine b Southee 0
P.J. Cummins Not out 1
Extras 5nb, 7w, 3lb 15
Total 57.0 Overs 167 - 6
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 19 6 63 4
C. de Grandhomme 13 2 26 0
N Wagner 17 2 40 2
M.J. Santner 8 0 35 0
Full Bowling Card

