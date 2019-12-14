Australia vs New Zealand

Australia turned the screw on New Zealand on the third day of the opening Test at Perth.

Mitchell Starc claimed 5-52 as the Black Caps were dismissed for 166 to concede a 250-run first-innings deficit.

Tim Paine decided against enforcing the follow-on in the day-night Test and the hosts reached 167 for six under the lights to extend their lead to 417.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to hit a fourth consecutive century but continued his remarkable Australian summer with 50 and Joe Burns added 53 to put them in complete control.

Tim Southee's 4-63 gave New Zealand some hope with Australia slipping from 131-1 to 160-6, but the hosts appear on course to make a winning start to the three-Test series.