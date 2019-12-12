Cricket Match
Australia
17-0 (3.3 ov)
New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand
|Australia 1st
|4-0 (2.5 ov)
|Australia are 17 for 0
Australia 1st Innings4-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|8
|8
|0
|0
|100.00
|J.A. Burns
|Not out
|4
|13
|1
|0
|30.77
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|4
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
|L.H. Ferguson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Dec 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Perth
- Umpires
- A S Dar, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
Live Commentary
-
3.3
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming in half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.1
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.1
Wide Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
2.6
FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, fielded by Williamson, fielded by Santner. Warner is quick to pounce on the overpitched delivery and he sprints back for an all-run four. The left-hander looks really positive in these early exchanges.
-
2.5
Tim Southee to David Warner. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
2.4
Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.3
Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
2.2
Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
2.1
Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
1.6
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
1.5
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.4
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.3
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.2
Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
1.1
Lockie Ferguson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.
-
0.6
Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
0.5
Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.4
Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
0.3
Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.2
Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Santner.