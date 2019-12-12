Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Australia

17-0 (3.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

Australia are 17 for 0

Australia vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 4-0 (2.5 ov)
Australia 1st Innings4-0

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner Not out 8 8 0 0 100.00
J.A. Burns Not out 4 13 1 0 30.77
Extras 0
Total 2.5 Overs, 0 wkts 4
To Bat: 
M. Labuschagne,
S.P.D. Smith,
T.M. Head,
M.S. Wade,
T.D. Paine,
P.J. Cummins,
M.A. Starc,
J.R. Hazlewood,
N.M. Lyon

New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 2 0 7 0 3.50
L.H. Ferguson 1 0 1 0 1.00

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Dec 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
A S Dar, N J Llong
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 12, 2019 5:16am

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming in half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.1

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    3.1

    Wide Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    FOUR! Tim Southee to David Warner. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, fielded by Williamson, fielded by Santner. Warner is quick to pounce on the overpitched delivery and he sprints back for an all-run four. The left-hander looks really positive in these early exchanges.

  •  

    2.5

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    2.4

    Tim Southee to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    2.3

    Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

  •  

    2.2

    Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    2.1

    Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    1.6

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    1.5

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.4

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.3

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.2

    Lockie Ferguson to Joe Burns. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    1.1

    Lockie Ferguson to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wagner.

  •  

    0.6

    Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.

  •  

    0.5

    Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    0.4

    Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.

  •  

    0.3

    Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    0.2

    Tim Southee to Joe Burns. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Tim Southee to David Warner. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

