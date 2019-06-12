Australia vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Australia are 256 for 4 with 9.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- N J Llong, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- A Hicks
- Reserve Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.J. Finch
|c Hafeez b Amir
|82
|D.A. Warner
|c ul-Haq b Afridi
|107
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Ali b Hafeez
|10
|G.J. Maxwell
|b Afridi
|20
|S.E. Marsh
|Not out
|16
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|3nb, 5w, 9lb
|17
|Total
|40.1 Overs
|256 - 4
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M Amir
|7
|2
|19
|1
|S.S. Afridi
|9.3
|0
|64
|2
|H. Ali
|6
|0
|43
|0
|Wahab
|6
|0
|29
|0
|Hafeez
|7
|0
|60
|1
|Malik
|4
|0
|26
|0