Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

256-4 (40.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

Australia are 256 for 4 with 9.5 overs left

Australia vs Pakistan

Cricket World Cup - Day 14 LIVE!

Over-by-over updates as Australia take on Pakistan at Taunton. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
12th Jun 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
N J Llong, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
A Hicks
Reserve Umpire
C B Gaffaney

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch c Hafeez b Amir 82
D.A. Warner c ul-Haq b Afridi 107
S.P.D. Smith c Ali b Hafeez 10
G.J. Maxwell b Afridi 20
S.E. Marsh Not out 16
U.T. Khawaja Not out 4
Extras 3nb, 5w, 9lb 17
Total 40.1 Overs 256 - 4
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M Amir 7 2 19 1
S.S. Afridi 9.3 0 64 2
H. Ali 6 0 43 0
Wahab 6 0 29 0
Hafeez 7 0 60 1
Malik 4 0 26 0
Full Bowling Card