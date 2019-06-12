Cricket Match
Australia
256-4 (40.1 ov)
Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan
|Australia 1st
|256-4 (40.1 ov)
|Australia are 256 for 4 with 9.5 overs left
Australia 1st Innings256-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Hafeez b Amir
|82
|84
|6
|4
|97.62
|D.A. Warner
|c ul-Haq b Afridi
|107
|111
|11
|1
|96.40
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Ali b Hafeez
|10
|13
|1
|0
|76.92
|G.J. Maxwell
|b Afridi
|20
|10
|2
|1
|200.00
|S.E. Marsh
|Not out
|16
|19
|1
|0
|84.21
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|3nb, 5w, 9lb
|17
|Total
|40.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|256
Fall of Wickets
- 146 Finch 22.1ov
- 189 Smith 28.4ov
- 223 Maxwell 33.4ov
- 242 Warner 37.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- N J Llong, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- A Hicks
- Reserve Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
Live Commentary
40.1
Wahab Riaz to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Azam.
39.6
Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
39.5
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
39.4
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Malik.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
39.1
Shaheen Afridi to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
38.6
Wahab Riaz to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
38.5
Wahab Riaz to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
Wahab Riaz to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs.
-
Wahab Riaz to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
Wahab Riaz to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Riaz.
-
Wahab Riaz to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
37.6
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman, appeal made for L.B.W.
37.5
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by ul-Haq. This time Pakistan make no mistake, Imam tumbles and clings on to end Warner's classy innings. The centurion was looking to smash this straight down the ground but instead it spooned out square of the wicket. Pakistan are just starting to peg things back but Australia still have plenty of powerful batting to come.
37.4
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
36.6
Wahab Riaz to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
Wahab Riaz to David Warner. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
Wahab Riaz to Shaun Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Riaz.
-
Wahab Riaz to Shaun Marsh. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
Wahab Riaz to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Wahab Riaz to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Ali, mis-fielded by Ali. Oh dear, this is atrocious from Asif Ali. He's already dropped one dolly today and now he's done it again. It's straight down his throat with Warner making a mistake with his placement but inexplicably put down.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Afridi, fielded by Malik.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Amir.
-
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Edged between keeper and slip, the bowler has his hands on his head but it doesn't stop Warner leaping with joy. You can see that means a lot to him, a massive smile on his face as he removes his helmet and acknowledges his teammates. It's been a superb knock by the left-hander.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to Shaun Marsh. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to Shaun Marsh. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break half volley, to leg down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to Shaun Marsh. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
33.6
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Shaun Marsh. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
OUT! Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, missed to. Timber, off stump is flattened and Maxwell is sent on his way back to the dressing room. Shaheen Afridi roars in delight and salutes the large Pakistan contingent in the stands. The full length at high speed has done the trick, Maxwell's feet went nowhere and the bat swished at thin air. A flashy cameo but nothing more.
-
Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, off stump no foot movement driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs. Edged fine, Warner won't mind how they come as he approaches three figures. A wry smile from the bowler, he knows that wasn't what the batsman intended but it was a poor delivery all the same.
-
SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Beautiful batting, just a slight extension of the hands through this delivery and the ball soars all the way for six.
Australia are in a very healthy position as the players take drinks under cloudy skies.
-
FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Another lusty blow, four more for Maxwell as he finds the boundary with contempt.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to David Warner. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
Mohammad Hafeez to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too short, easy pickings for Maxwell to rock back deep in the crease and smoke his first boundary.
-
Shoaib Malik to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
Shoaib Malik to Glenn Maxwell. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
Shoaib Malik to Glenn Maxwell. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
Shoaib Malik to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
Shoaib Malik to David Warner. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
Shoaib Malik to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.