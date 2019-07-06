Watch highlights as South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a thrilling final World Cup group game at Old Trafford

David Warner’s dazzling century was not enough to save Australia as they crashed to defeat against South Africa - ensuring a World Cup semi-final clash with England.

Australia slid to 119-4 - with a fifth batsman, Usman Khawaja, retired hurt - as they chased a victory target of 326 at Old Trafford before Warner's knock of 122 from 117 balls gave them renewed hope.

It was the left-hander's third hundred of the tournament but, once he had fallen to a spectacular one-handed catch by Chris Morris, the Proteas bowled their opponents out for 315 to triumph by 10 runs.

Australia's defeat means they finish second in the table after India beat Sri Lanka earlier in the day, and they now take on third-placed England in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

With Hashim Amla failing to recover from the knee injury he picked up in a football warm-up session, South Africa promoted Aiden Markram to open the innings after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat.

That switch looked an inspired one, with Markram unleashing a string of boundaries as he and Quinton de Kock put together a partnership of 79.

Markram drove Nathan Lyon for the first six of the match as he accumulated 34 from 37 balls, but the spinner (2-53) took revenge by luring him down the pitch to provide Alex Carey with a stumping.

De Kock (52 from 51) looked well set, only to throw away his wicket when he swung against the spin of Lyon and skied into the hands of backward point.

Rassie van der Dussen made an uncertain start, collecting only five runs from his first 25 deliveries and surviving a stumping chance as Carey failed to take the ball cleanly off Glenn Maxwell.

But he gradually emerged from his shell and shared a partnership of 151 with du Plessis, who reached 100 off 93 balls - only to misjudge the next one and slice Jason Behrendorff to third man.

JP Duminy's final ODI appearance realised just 14 when he was given out on review, caught in the deep off Starc (2-59), while van der Dussen (95) holed out to the last ball of the innings, striving for the six that would have taken him to his first ODI ton.

Australia's reply got off to a chaotic start, with Warner lucky not to be run out before he had scored and Aaron Finch (3) driving Imran Tahir to Markram at mid-off in the third over.

The situation worsened when Khawaja limped off with a hamstring injury and his replacement Steve Smith (7) was trapped leg before by Dwaine Pretorius, leaving his side effectively three down with only 33 on the board.

Although Marcus Stoinis (22) also required treatment from the physio for a side strain, he overcame that to keep Australia in contention, sharing a partnership of 64 with Warner.

But Stoinis was run out by deft glovework from de Kock, who then leapt spectacularly to hold onto a top edge from Maxwell (12) and reduce Australia to 119-4.

However, Warner found a steadfast ally in Carey as he began to take the bowling apart, reaching his hundred from as many balls with successive boundaries off Morris and the pair built a partnership of 108.

It was Morris who finally removed Warner as he gave Pretorius the charge, leaping to his left at mid-on, but Australia's hopes remained alive until Carey (85 from 69 balls) fell to a diving catch by Markram in the deep.

Khawaja (18) bravely returned to the crease and, despite his limited mobility, he and Starc (16) took Australia within sight of that target before Kagiso Rabada (3-56) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2-22) wrapped up proceedings.