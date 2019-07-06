Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

S Africa

181-2  (32.3 ov)

South Africa are 181 for 2 with 17.3 overs left

Australia vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 181-2 (32.3 ov)
S Africa 1st Innings181-2

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.K. Markram s Carey b Lyon 34 37 6 1 91.89
Q. de Kock c Starc b Lyon 52 51 7 0 101.96
F. du Plessis (c) Not out 53 61 4 0 86.89
H.E. van der Dussen Not out 24 46 1 0 52.17
Extras 9w, 9lb 18
Total 32.3 Overs, 2 wkts 181
To Bat: 
J.P. Duminy,
D. Pretorius,
A.L. Phehlukwayo,
C.H. Morris,
K.S. Rabada,
M.I. Tahir,
T. Shamsi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 79 Markram 11.3ov
  2. 114 de Kock 17.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 6 0 43 0 7.17
J.P. Behrendorff 4 0 21 0 5.25
Lyon 8 0 38 2 4.75
P.J. Cummins 5 0 27 0 5.40
Smith 1 0 5 0 5.00
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 19 0 6.33
Maxwell 5 0 19 0 3.80

Match Details

Date
6th Jul 2019
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 6, 2019 3:43pm

  •  

    32.3

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    32.2

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    32.1

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    31.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    31.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    31.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    31.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    31.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    31.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    30.6

    Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    30.5

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    30.4

    Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    30.3

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    30.2

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    30.1

    Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    29.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    29.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    29.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    29.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    29.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    29.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    28.6

    FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis finsihes the over with a boundary, driving well past a dispairing dive at cover.

  •  

    28.5

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    28.4

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    28.3

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    28.2

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    28.1

    Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    27.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    27.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    27.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Behrendorff.

  •  

    27.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    27.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    27.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    26.6

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    26.5

    FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A poor delivery from Stoinis has allowed van der Dussen to bring up his first boundary by driving past extra cover.

  •  

    26.4

    Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    26.3

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    26.2

    Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    26.1

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    25.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    25.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    25.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    25.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    25.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    25.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    24.6

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    24.6

    Wide Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    24.5

    Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    24.4

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    24.3

    Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    24.2

    Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    24.1

    Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    23.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    23.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    23.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    23.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    23.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, stumping missed by Carey.

  •  

    23.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

