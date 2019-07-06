Cricket Match
Australia
S Africa
181-2 (32.3 ov)
Australia vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|181-2 (32.3 ov)
|South Africa are 181 for 2 with 17.3 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings181-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.K. Markram
|s Carey b Lyon
|34
|37
|6
|1
|91.89
|Q. de Kock
|c Starc b Lyon
|52
|51
|7
|0
|101.96
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|53
|61
|4
|0
|86.89
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|24
|46
|1
|0
|52.17
|Extras
|9w, 9lb
|18
|Total
|32.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|181
Fall of Wickets
- 79 Markram 11.3ov
- 114 de Kock 17.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|6
|0
|43
|0
|7.17
|J.P. Behrendorff
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|Lyon
|8
|0
|38
|2
|4.75
|P.J. Cummins
|5
|0
|27
|0
|5.40
|Smith
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|Maxwell
|5
|0
|19
|0
|3.80
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jul 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
Live Commentary
-
32.3
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
32.2
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
32.1
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
31.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
31.5
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
31.4
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
31.3
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
31.2
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
31.1
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
30.6
Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
30.5
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.4
Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
30.3
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
30.2
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.1
Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
29.6
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
29.5
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
29.4
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
29.3
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
29.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
29.1
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
28.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis finsihes the over with a boundary, driving well past a dispairing dive at cover.
-
28.5
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
28.4
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
28.3
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
28.2
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
28.1
Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
27.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
27.5
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
27.4
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Behrendorff.
-
27.3
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
27.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
27.1
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
26.6
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
26.5
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A poor delivery from Stoinis has allowed van der Dussen to bring up his first boundary by driving past extra cover.
-
26.4
Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
26.3
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
26.2
Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
26.1
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
25.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
25.5
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
25.4
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
25.3
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
25.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
25.1
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
24.6
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
24.6
Wide Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
24.5
Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
24.4
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
24.3
Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
24.2
Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
24.1
Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
23.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
23.5
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
23.4
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
23.3
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
23.2
Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, stumping missed by Carey.
-
23.1
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.