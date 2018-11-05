Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

152
Result
Badge

S Africa

153-4

South Africa win by 6 wickets

Australia vs S Africa

South Africa beat Australia in first ODI as teams play first series since ball-tampering scandal

Australia bowled out for 152 - their lowest total against South Africa on home soil since 1997

Dale Steyn has taken 187 ODI wickets for South Africa

South Africa cruised to a simple six-wicket victory over Australia in the first one-day international in Perth, as the two teams met for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.

The visitors' pace bowlers picked up seven wickets between them, with Andile Phehlukwayo earning the best figures of 3-33, as the hosts were bowled out for 152 in 38.1 overs - their lowest total on home soil against the Proteas since 1997.

South Africa eased to their target in just 29.2 overs, with Quinton de Kock striking 47 and Reeza Hendricks making 44.

Having opted to bowl, Dale Steyn (2-18) struck after only 15 balls of the innings as a thin edge from Travis Head (1) was easily collected by De Kock and the visitors' captain Faf du Plessis then took a brilliant catch at second slip to get rid of D'Arcy Short for a duck two balls later.

The hosts were in free-fall and newly appointed ODI captain Aaron Finch (5) was trapped lbw by Lungi Ngidi (2-26) to leave Australia 8-3.

And, with the Proteas well and truly on top, Phehlukwayo had Chris Lynn (15) caught behind before combining with Heinrich Klaasen to have Glenn Maxwell (11) and Marcus Stoinis (14) both caught at mid-on.

Pat Cummins was run out by David Miller for 12

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey (33) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) showed some fight but spinner Imran Tahir picked up 2-39 as the home side were castled for 152 with 71 balls of their innings remaining.

In response, De Kock and Hendricks shared a 94-run opening stand before the South African wicketkeeper was at mid-off off Coulter-Nile three runs short of his half-century.

Despite losing Hendricks soon after, Aidan Markram made a fluent 36 off 32 balls before Miller hit the winning two runs off his first ball.

Match Details

Date
4th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
S D Fry, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
G A Abood

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock c Hazlewood b Coulter-Nile 47
R.R. Hendricks c Lynn b Stoinis 44
A.K. Markram b Stoinis 36
F. du Plessis Not out 10
H. Klaasen c Finch b Stoinis 2
D.A. Miller Not out 2
Extras 7w, 1b, 4lb 12
Total 29.2 Overs 153 - 4
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Hazlewood 8 2 41 0
N.M. Coulter-Nile 3 0 26 1
M A Starc 8 0 47 0
P.J. Cummins 6 2 18 0
M.P. Stoinis 4.2 1 16 3
Full Bowling Card

