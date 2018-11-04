Cricket Match
Australia
77-6 (23.2 ov)
S Africa
Australia vs S Africa
|Australia 1st
|77-6 (23.2 ov)
|Australia are 77 for 6 with 26.4 overs left
Australia 1st Innings77-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.M. Head
|c de Kock b Steyn
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Ngidi
|5
|17
|0
|0
|29.41
|D.J.M. Short
|c du Plessis b Steyn
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Lynn
|c de Kock b Phehlukwayo
|15
|32
|2
|0
|46.88
|A.T. Carey
|Not out
|21
|53
|0
|0
|39.62
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo
|11
|8
|2
|0
|137.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo
|14
|14
|2
|0
|100.00
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 2b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|23.2 Overs, 6 wkts
|77
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Head 2.3ov
- 4 Short 2.5ov
- 8 Finch 5.5ov
- 36 Lynn 16.2ov
- 48 Maxwell 18.1ov
- 66 Stoinis 20.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Steyn
|5
|1
|13
|2
|2.60
|L. Ngidi
|7
|3
|16
|1
|2.29
|K. Rabada
|5
|0
|13
|0
|2.60
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4.5
|0
|23
|3
|4.76
|M I T Tahir
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Nov 2018
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Perth
- Umpires
- S D Fry, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- G A Abood
Live Commentary
23.2
Imran Tahir to Alex Carey. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
23.1
Imran Tahir to Alex Carey. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.
22.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
All Australia can try and do now is attempt to bat out the rest of the overs. Their tail are more than capable with the bat. Alex Carey will play a big role in them getting something defendable.
22.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
22.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, shy attempt by Markram.
22.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
22.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
22.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Pat Cummins. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
21.6
Imran Tahir to Alex Carey. Googly yorker, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
21.5
Imran Tahir to Pat Cummins. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
21.4
Imran Tahir to Pat Cummins. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
21.3
Imran Tahir to Alex Carey. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
21.2
Imran Tahir to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Steyn.
21.1
Imran Tahir to Alex Carey. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 3 runs, run save by Ngidi.
20.6
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on, by Klaasen. My word, what is happening with these Australian batsmen? Stoinis departs exactly how Maxwell went. Cheap way to go. Chucked up full by Phehlukwayo, driven hard, but not kept down. Straight into the hands of mid on, and the recognised batsmen are starting to run out.
20.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs.
20.5
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
20.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
20.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
20.2
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Phehlukwayo strays onto the pads, and it is picked off nicely by Stoinis. Nudged away fine for four.
20.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
19.6
Lungi Ngidi to Marcus Stoinis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
19.5
Lungi Ngidi to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
19.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Marcus Stoinis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Streaky. Nipped away, the ball took the outer half, and dissected second and third slip. Third man cannot get round to cut it off.
19.3
Lungi Ngidi to Marcus Stoinis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
19.2
Lungi Ngidi to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Markram.
19.1
Lungi Ngidi to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
18.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
18.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
18.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
18.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.
18.2
APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by de Kock, appeal made for Caught. Chaos in the middle. Stoinis nearly gone first up, but a review saves him! Given out as caught behind on field. He presses forward to defend, and the ball misses the inside edge, flicks the pad, and de Kock plucks it one handed in stunning fashion. The third umpire also checks the LBW, and HawkEye shows the impact to be outside the line of off stump. So, decision reversed.
18.2
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
18.1
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on, by Klaasen. It's not the first time Maxwell has gifted his wicket away, and it probably won't be the last. Maybe that blow to the thumb in the previous over had some affect. He goes hard at the ball, and just chips a drive to mid on. They go upstairs to check if the catch is clean, and with the soft signal as out, there isn't any evidence to show otherwise.
17.6
Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
17.5
Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
17.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Shot of the day so far. Maxwell will get things kicking for the Aussies if he hangs around. A flowing on-drive splits the bowler and mid on. Lovely.
17.3
Lungi Ngidi to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram, direct hit by Klaasen.
17.2
Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
17.1
Lungi Ngidi to Glenn Maxwell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
16.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
16.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
16.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
16.3
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump moves in front glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. It's a good job Maxwell got some bat on that, otherwise it could've been another. He shuffles across his stumps, and tickles it very fine using the pace of the ball.
16.2
OUT! Caught. NOT OUT changed by umpire to OUT after REFERRAL. Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. The drinks break brings a wicket for South Africa. Australia in turmoil. Lynn goes chasing after it, doesn't bounce as much as he thought it would, and gets a feather of an under edge on it. De Kock stoops low to swallow it up, and when the umpire shakes his head, he is the first to signal for the review. Replays are conclusive, bat was involved, and Lynn has to go.
16.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
15.6
Kagiso Rabada to Alex Carey. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
15.5
Kagiso Rabada to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
15.4
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen, fielded by Markram.
15.3
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
15.2
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Confidence coming into Lynn's game now. Width available, and he crashes it through the covers. Struck nicely on the up.
15.1
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
14.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
14.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
14.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Steyn.
14.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
14.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
14.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Alex Carey. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.