Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

87-7
Result
Badge

S Africa

108-6

South Africa win by 21 runs

Australia vs S Africa

South Africa beat Australia in rain-affected T20 in Carrara

Faf du Plessis top-scored for South Africa with 27 from 15 balls

South Africa's bowling dominated Australia's batting as the tourists won a truncated one-off Twenty20 international by 21 runs on the Gold Coast.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Carrara Oval's debut as an international venue looked under threat when a violent storm brought torrential rain to the Queensland coast early in the evening.

A 10-over-a-side match did finally get underway after a delay of nearly two hours and South Africa, put in to bat, made a bright start with 42 runs off the three power play overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way in their innings with 27 off 15 balls but Australia's bowlers, spearheaded by paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-19), did a good job of containment in the last few overs to restrict the tourists to 108-6.

The fragility of Australia's batting had been exposed by South Africa's bowlers in the recent one-day series, which the Proteas won 2-1, and it was quickly evident again when the hosts went out to bat.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris (2-12) struck twice in three deliveries in the third over to reduce Australia to 2-3, the second a peach of a yorker which sent Chris Lynn back for 14.

Glenn Maxwell fought a defiant rearguard with 38 off 23 balls but Australia never looked like avoiding a fourth straight Twenty20 defeat and they finished on 87-7.

Match Details

Date
17th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Metricon Stadium
Umpires
G A Abood, P Wilson
TV Umpire
S D Fry
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch b Ngidi 7
C.A. Lynn b Morris 14
D.J.M. Short c Phehlukwayo b Morris 0
G.J. Maxwell c Behardien b Ngidi 38
M.P. Stoinis c sub b Phehlukwayo 5
B.R. McDermott c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 4
A.T. Carey c Klaasen b Shamsi 8
N.M. Coulter-Nile Not out 2
Extras 4w, 5lb 9
Total 10.0 Overs 87 - 7
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 2 0 21 0
L. Ngidi 2 0 16 2
C.H. Morris 2 0 12 2
A.L. Phehlukwayo 2 0 21 2
T. Shamsi 2 0 12 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK