Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to beat South Africa by seven runs in the second ODI in Adelaide and keep the series alive.

Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday

Australia, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match, dug deep with their bowlers getting them over the line.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the attack with 3-35 off his 10 overs, including the crucial scalp of David Miller, who hit a stubborn 51.

Kagiso Rabada had earlier taken 4-54 in Australia's innings, in which Alex Carey top-scored with 47 and last-wicket pair Adam Zampa (22) and Josh Hazlewood (10) shared an ultimately crucial stand of 27.