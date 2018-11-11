Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

S Africa

133-3  (32.3 ov)

South Africa are 133 for 3 with 17.3 overs left

Australia vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 133-3 (32.3 ov)
S Africa 1st Innings133-3

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Q. de Kock c Carey b Starc 4 7 0 0 57.14
R.R. Hendricks c Carey b Stoinis 8 26 2 0 30.77
A.K. Markram c Carey b Starc 32 42 1 3 76.19
F. du Plessis (c) Not out 42 69 4 0 60.87
D.A. Miller Not out 41 51 3 1 80.39
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 32.3 Overs, 3 wkts 133
To Bat: 
H. Klaasen,
D. Pretorius,
D.W. Steyn,
K.S. Rabada,
L. Ngidi,
M.I. Tahir

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 de Kock 2.1ov
  2. 26 Hendricks 9.2ov
  3. 55 Markram 15.3ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 6 1 17 2 2.83
Hazlewood 6 1 16 0 2.67
P.J. Cummins 7 2 24 0 3.43
M.P. Stoinis 4 0 32 1 8.00
A. Zampa 5 0 23 0 4.60
Maxwell 4.3 0 19 0 4.22

Match Details

Date
11th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Umpires
A S Dar, P Wilson
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S D Fry

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 11, 2018 5:09am

  •  

    32.3

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.

  •  

    32.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lynn.

  •  

    32.1

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    31.6

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    31.5

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, direct hit by Finch, overthrow by Finch.

  •  

    31.4

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    31.3

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    31.2

    Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    31.1

    Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    30.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    30.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    30.4

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    30.3

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    30.2

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, Left back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    30.2

    Wide Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lynn.

  •  

    30.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    29.6

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Short, middle stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    29.5

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Hit on the up by Muller over the in field and for four.

  •  

    29.4

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    29.3

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.

  •  

    29.2

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    29.1

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    28.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    28.5

    FOUR! Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another boundary for du Plessis this time sweeping through the leg side for four.

  •  

    28.4

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    28.3

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    28.2

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    28.1

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    27.6

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    27.5

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    27.4

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    27.3

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    27.2

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    27.1

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    26.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    26.5

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    26.4

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    26.3

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lynn.

  •  

    26.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    26.1

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    25.6

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    25.5

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    25.4

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Classy cover drive from du Plessis, four more.

  •  

    25.3

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    25.2

    Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    25.1

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Gracefully flicked away by Miller who hits another boundary.

  •  

    24.6

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    24.5

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    24.4

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    24.3

    Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    24.2

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.

  •  

    24.1

    Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.

  •  

    23.6

    Josh Hazlewood to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    23.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    23.4

    Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    23.3

    Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    23.2

    Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.

  •  

    23.1

    Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lynn.

