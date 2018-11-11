Cricket Match
Australia
S Africa
133-3 (32.3 ov)
Australia vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|133-3 (32.3 ov)
|South Africa are 133 for 3 with 17.3 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings133-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Carey b Starc
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|R.R. Hendricks
|c Carey b Stoinis
|8
|26
|2
|0
|30.77
|A.K. Markram
|c Carey b Starc
|32
|42
|1
|3
|76.19
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|42
|69
|4
|0
|60.87
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|41
|51
|3
|1
|80.39
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|32.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|133
Fall of Wickets
- 4 de Kock 2.1ov
- 26 Hendricks 9.2ov
- 55 Markram 15.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|6
|1
|17
|2
|2.83
|Hazlewood
|6
|1
|16
|0
|2.67
|P.J. Cummins
|7
|2
|24
|0
|3.43
|M.P. Stoinis
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8.00
|A. Zampa
|5
|0
|23
|0
|4.60
|Maxwell
|4.3
|0
|19
|0
|4.22
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Umpires
- A S Dar, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S D Fry
Live Commentary
-
32.3
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
32.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lynn.
-
32.1
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
31.6
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
31.5
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, direct hit by Finch, overthrow by Finch.
-
31.4
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
31.3
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
31.2
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
31.1
Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
30.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.5
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
30.4
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
30.3
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.2
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, Left back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.2
Wide Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lynn.
-
30.1
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
29.6
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Short, middle stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
29.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Hit on the up by Muller over the in field and for four.
-
29.4
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
29.3
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
29.2
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
29.1
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
28.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
28.5
FOUR! Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another boundary for du Plessis this time sweeping through the leg side for four.
-
28.4
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
28.3
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
28.2
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
28.1
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
27.6
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
27.5
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
27.4
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
27.3
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
27.2
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
27.1
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
26.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
26.5
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
26.4
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
26.3
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lynn.
-
26.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
26.1
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
25.6
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
25.5
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
25.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Classy cover drive from du Plessis, four more.
-
25.3
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
25.2
Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
25.1
FOUR! Pat Cummins to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Gracefully flicked away by Miller who hits another boundary.
-
24.6
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
24.5
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
24.4
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
24.3
Glenn Maxwell to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
24.2
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Head.
-
24.1
Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
23.6
Josh Hazlewood to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
23.5
Josh Hazlewood to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
23.4
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
23.3
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
23.2
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
23.1
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lynn.