Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne has been given the "all clear" after being struck on the head by a Pat Cummins bouncer on day two of the second Test against Australia in Canberra.

SCORECARD

Karunaratne crumpled to the ground after ducking into the Cummins delivery and retired hurt on 46 before being taken to a local hospital.

An update from Sri Lanka Cricket said: "Dimuth has been discharged from Canberra hospital following assessment and all cleared. A further update will be provided on his playing status tomorrow [Sunday] prior to play."

Sri Lanka also said that Karunaratne "will have to undergo a concussion test tomorrow morning before making a decision on his availability for the rest of the match."

Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha said of the incident: "It was a bit scary at the start the way he fell back, but he was okay throughout, he was talking to the umpires and the physio."

Karunaratne had shared a determined first-wicket stand of 82 with Lahiru Thirimanne (41) as the visitors replied to the hosts' 534-5 declared, during which Kurtis Patterson (114 not out) struck his maiden Test century.

BALL-BY-BALL UPDATES

However, following Karunaratne's enforced retirement, Sri Lanka lost three quick wickets with Nathan Lyon claiming the first scalp when Thirimanne edged the spinner to Usman Khawaja at slip.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal (11) was the next to fall as he gloved pace bowler Mitchell Starc behind and Kusal Mendis' stay at the crease lasted just four ball as Cummins bowled him for six.

Kusal Perera (11 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1no) saw the away side through to the end of the day without any further damage, closing on 123-3, still 411 runs behind.