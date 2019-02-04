Australia vs Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc's five-for led Australia to a 366-run victory over Sri Lanka and a 2-0 series win on day four of the second Test in Canberra.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The hosts set Sri Lanka an improbable 516 to level the series after piling up 534-5 in their first innings and declaring again at 196-3 on Sunday.

Starc (5-46) rattled thorough Sri Lanka's batting order to clinch his second 10-wicket haul in Tests - the left-armer having bagged 5-54 in the first innings - and help Australia to their first series win since the 2017-18 Ashes.

v Live Test Cricket S Africa vs Sri Lanka February 13, 2019, 9:00am

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

The fast bowler outclassed Sri Lanka's batsmen who were bowled out for 149 after making just 215 first time around.

Starc needed just seven deliveries to claim his first scalp on day four, dismissing opener Dimuth Karunaratne before having skipper Dinesh Chandimal caught at third slip.

The seamer then removed Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera in consecutive balls in the 29th over.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 42 runs off 69 balls, while Pat Cummins took 3-15.