Day 5 of 5
Badge

Australia

534-5 & 196-3
23:30
Badge

Sri Lanka

215 & 149

Australia win by 366 runs

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia beat Sri Lanka 2-0 as Mitchell Starc takes 10-wicket match haul

Australia ease to win in final Test before the Ashes

Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket haul helped Australia wrap up a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc's five-for led Australia to a 366-run victory over Sri Lanka and a 2-0 series win on day four of the second Test in Canberra.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The hosts set Sri Lanka an improbable 516 to level the series after piling up 534-5 in their first innings and declaring again at 196-3 on Sunday.

Starc (5-46) rattled thorough Sri Lanka's batting order to clinch his second 10-wicket haul in Tests - the left-armer having bagged 5-54 in the first innings - and help Australia to their first series win since the 2017-18 Ashes.

v

Live Test Cricket

S Africa vs Sri Lanka

February 13, 2019, 9:00am


The fast bowler outclassed Sri Lanka's batsmen who were bowled out for 149 after making just 215 first time around.

Starc needed just seven deliveries to claim his first scalp on day four, dismissing opener Dimuth Karunaratne before having skipper Dinesh Chandimal caught at third slip.

The seamer then removed Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera in consecutive balls in the 29th over.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 42 runs off 69 balls, while Pat Cummins took 3-15.

Match Details

Date
31st Jan - 5th Feb 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
R K Illingworth, M A Gough
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne b Starc 8
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne c&b Cummins 30
L.D. Chandimal c Labuschagne b Starc 4
D.P.D.N. Dickwella b Starc 27
B.K.G. Mendis c Patterson b Labuschagne 42
M.D.K.J. Perera c Paine b Starc 0
D.M. de Silva c Head b Richardson 6
C. Karunaratne c Paine b Cummins 22
M.D.K. Perera c Paine b Cummins 4
C.A.K. Rajitha Not out 2
M.V.T. Fernando b Starc 0
Extras 2w, 1b, 1lb 4
Total All Out, 51.0 Overs 149
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 18 2 46 5
J.A. Richardson 9 1 29 1
Lyon 13 1 51 0
P.J. Cummins 8 2 15 3
M. Labuschagne 3 1 6 1
Full Bowling Card

