Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia completed a series whitewash of Sri Lanka, comfortably beating the tourists by seven wickets in the third T20 international at the MCG on Friday.

David Warner (57no) notched a third consecutive score of fifty or more in the win, taking his run tally to 217 for the series without being dismissed once - though he was dropped on 12.

Warner hit a hundred in the 134-run hammering of Sri Lanka in the first game in Adelaide, and could potentially have scored another couple were it not for the paltry targets set by the visitors in the second and third T20Is.

Sri Lanka ever so slightly improved on their dismal 117 all out in Brisbane on Wednesday, this time setting Australia a somewhat more challenging 143 to win after being put into bat.

Kusal Perera held the innings together as wickets tumbled around him, striking four fours and a six in his 57 from 47 balls. Mitchell Starc (2-32), Kane Richardson (2-25) and Pat Cummins (2-23) each took two wickets for the hosts.

Aaron Finch (37 off 25) got Australia's reply off to a fast start, the captain clearing the ropes on three occasions, before Warner took over.

It was a more measured innings from the fiery left-handed opener than usual, Warner bringing up his fifty in 44 balls, but he was there to see his side over the line with 14 balls to spare as he struck the fourth boundary of his innings.

Australia next host Pakistan in a three-match T20 series beginning on Sunday in Sydney. It will be followed by a two-Test series between the teams in Brisbane and Adelaide.