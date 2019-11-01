Cricket Match
Australia
Sri Lanka
41-2 (6.0 ov)
Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|41-2 (6.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 41 for 2 with 14.0 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings41-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c McDermott b Richardson
|13
|18
|0
|1
|72.22
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c McDermott b Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|18
|11
|2
|1
|163.64
|W.I.A. Fernando
|Not out
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|41
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Dickwella 0.6ov
- 33 Mendis 4.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|P.J. Cummins
|1.5
|0
|13
|0
|7.09
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Nov 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- S A J Craig, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- G A Abood
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- P J Gillespie
Live Commentary
-
5.6
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Pat Cummins to Avishka Fernando. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
5.4
Pat Cummins to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
5.3
Pat Cummins to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
5.2
Pat Cummins to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
5.1
Pat Cummins to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
4.6
Kane Richardson to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
4.5
Kane Richardson to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
4.4
OUT! Caught. Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by McDermott. Picks out the man in the deep. McDermott did not have to move an inch as Mendis swivelled on the pull but didn't get the placement. Both openers are in the shed and we are still in the power play.
-
4.3
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, dropped catch by Turner.
-
4.2
Kane Richardson to Kusal Perera. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
4.1
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
3.6
SIX! Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs. Maybe not where Perera was aiming but he got the required result anyway. Big boundaries at the MCG and this cleared them comfortably.
-
3.5
Pat Cummins to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.4
Pat Cummins to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
3.3
Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.2
Pat Cummins to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.1
Pat Cummins to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Turner.
-
2.6
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
2.5
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
2.3
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
2.3
Wide Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
2.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Nicely clipped off the legs. Wrong line to the left-hander and Perera will punish them all day.
-
2.1
APPEAL! Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith, appeal made for L.B.W. Big booming in-swinger which thuds into the pads. Looked a little legside but Australia were confident enough to review. No sign of an edge and the third umpire is told ball-tracker is not available. Not out call remains.
-
1.6
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
1.5
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
1.4
SIX! Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Picked up and lifted over short fine leg. Goes all the way as Mendis used the pace and the extra bit of bounce on offer.
-
1.3
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
1.2
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
1.1
Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
0.6
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to point, by McDermott. Not the start Sri Lanka were after. Dickwella gone first ball to a tame dismissal. Trying to turn the ball against the swing and sending a leading edge into the air.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. In-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.