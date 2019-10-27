Australia vs Sri Lanka

David Warner put his Ashes blues to one side by thumping a maiden, 56-ball T20I hundred on his 33rd birthday as Australia demolished Sri Lanka by 134 runs in the series opener in Adelaide.

Warner - playing his first international on home soil since his ball-tampering ban elapsed - reached three figures from the final ball of the innings to end 100 not out as the hosts amassed 233-2.

The left-hander - who averaged under 10 during the drawn Ashes series this summer after making just 94 runs in five Tests - was supported by skipper Aaron Finch (64 off 36) and Glenn Maxwell (62 off 28) as Sri Lanka's attack was bulldozed, before their batsmen could only muster 99-9 from their 20 overs.

Australia claimed their biggest win in T20I cricket, while Sri Lanka sunk to their heaviest defeat.

Visiting seamer Kasun Rajitha (0-75) recorded the most-expensive figures in T20I history, shipping six sixes and seven fours from his four overs.

Sri Lanka's batsmen also toiled - Pat Cummins (2-27) and Mitchell Starc (2-18) torpedoing Kusal Mendis (0), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2) and Danushka Gunathilaka (11) as the tourists tumbled to 13-3 inside four overs.

Kusal Perera (16), Oshada Fernando (13) and Dasun Shanaka (17) made double figures in the middle order but Sri Lanka were completely blown away, with Adam Zampa (3-14) also collecting a brace of wickets.

Rajitha's horrible day was compounded by a duck, although Sri Lanka did avoid being bowled out as skipper Lasith Malinga (13no) and Nuwan Pradeep (8no) saw out the final three overs.

Australia will now aim to wrap up the series with a game to spare in Brisbane on Wednesday, before the final fixture in Melbourne on Friday.