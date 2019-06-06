Cricket Match
Australia 1st Innings160-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Hetmyer b Cottrell
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Hope b Thomas
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Hope b Russell
|13
|19
|2
|0
|68.42
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|47
|74
|4
|0
|63.51
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Hope b Cottrell
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Pooran b Holder
|19
|23
|4
|0
|82.61
|A.T. Carey
|c Hope b Russell
|45
|55
|7
|0
|81.82
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|Not out
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|Extras
|1nb, 15w, 1b, 1lb
|18
|Total
|33.3 Overs, 6 wkts
|160
- To Bat:
- P.J. Cummins,
- M.A. Starc,
- A. Zampa
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Finch 2.2ov
- 26 Warner 3.6ov
- 36 Khawaja 6.6ov
- 38 Maxwell 7.4ov
- 79 Stoinis 16.1ov
- 147 Carey 30.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|O.R. Thomas
|7
|0
|38
|1
|5.43
|Cottrell
|6
|0
|28
|2
|4.67
|Russell
|5
|0
|17
|2
|3.40
|C.R. Brathwaite
|6
|0
|29
|0
|4.83
|Holder
|7
|2
|28
|1
|4.00
|Nurse
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jun 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S Ravi
Live Commentary
-
33.3
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
33.2
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
33.1
Oshane Thomas to Steven Smith. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, leading edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
32.6
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
32.5
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
32.4
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
32.3
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Half volley, off stump Deep in crease working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
32.2
Andre Russell to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Holder.
-
32.1
Andre Russell to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
31.6
Oshane Thomas to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
31.5
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
31.4
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
31.3
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short leg for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
31.2
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
31.1
Oshane Thomas to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
30.6
Andre Russell to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
30.5
Andre Russell to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
30.4
OUT! Caught. Andre Russell to Alex Carey. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Hope. Big wicket as it breaks the partnership. Carey was very indecisive there and decided to play off the back foot and reached out to make contact with the ball, unfortunately for him he gets an outside edge on it and it goes straight to Hope.
-
30.3
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
30.2
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
30.1
Andre Russell to Steven Smith. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
29.6
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
29.5
Ashley Nurse to Alex Carey. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
29.4
Ashley Nurse to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Russell.
-
29.3
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
29.2
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
29.1
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
28.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Nurse, fielded by Pooran.
-
28.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
28.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Carey. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
28.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
28.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
28.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Alex Carey. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
27.6
Ashley Nurse to Alex Carey. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
27.5
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
27.4
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
27.3
Ashley Nurse to Alex Carey. Off break full toss, off stump down the track flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
27.2
FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Alex Carey. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. The first ball Carey faces from Nurse and he reverse sweeps it past short third man for four. Cracking shot.
-
27.1
Ashley Nurse to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
26.6
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
26.5
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
26.4
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
26.3
FOUR! Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Shot of the day from Carey. Carey hits a beautiful cover drive straight past the men in the in-field for four.
-
26.2
Jason Holder to Steven Smith. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Nurse.
-
26.1
Jason Holder to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
25.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
25.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
25.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
25.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Gayle.
-
25.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
25.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Steven Smith. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
24.6
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
24.5
Jason Holder to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
24.4
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
24.3
Jason Holder to Alex Carey. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
24.2
Jason Holder to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
24.1
FOUR! Jason Holder to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Cottrell. Smith nearly gets caught on the leg-side boundary after top edging a short ball. Cottrell tries to get round to the ball but slips and the ball goes over his diving body for four.