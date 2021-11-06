Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

W Indies

17-0  (1.4 ov)

West Indies are 17 for 0 with 18.2 overs left

Australia vs W Indies

SUMMARY
W Indies 1st 8-0 (1.1 ov)
W Indies 1st Innings8-0

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.H. Gayle Not out 3 5 0 0 60.00
E. Lewis Not out 13 5 3 0 260.00
Extras 1lb 1
Total 1.1 Overs, 0 wkts 8
To Bat: 
N. Pooran,
R.L. Chase,
S.O. Hetmyer,
K.A. Pollard,
A.D. Russell,
D.J. Bravo,
J.O. Holder,
A.J. Hosein,
H.R. Walsh

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 1 0 3 0 3.00
Hazlewood 0.1 0 4 0 24.00

Match Details

Date
6th Nov 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 6, 2021 10:08am

  •  

    1.4

    Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    1.3

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    0.4

    Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    0.3

    Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    0.2

    Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.

Full Commentary