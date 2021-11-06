Cricket Match
Australia
W Indies
17-0 (1.4 ov)
Australia vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|8-0 (1.1 ov)
|West Indies are 17 for 0 with 18.2 overs left
W Indies 1st Innings8-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|E. Lewis
|Not out
|13
|5
|3
|0
|260.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|1.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|8
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- L Rusere, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
1.4
Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
1.3
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
1.2
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.1
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Warner, fielded by Marsh.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.