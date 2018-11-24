Nasser Hussain looks back at England's win over India in the Women's World T20 semi final which set up a final against rivals Australia.

England Women will hold both World Cup titles simultaneously if they defeat Australia in Saturday night's World T20 final in Antigua, live on Sky Sports Cricket, Mix and Main Event.

Heather Knight's side earned the 50-over World Cup trophy with victory over India at a sold-out Lord's in July 2017 - and are now one win away from claiming the 20-over version after knocking off the same opposition in Thursday night's semi-final.

England dismissed India for 112 before cruising to their victory target with 17 balls remaining as Amy Jones (53no) and Nat Sciver (52no) guided the team to an eight-wicket triumph.

A first World T20 title since the inaugural tournament in 2009 is now England's aim, though they will have to beat three-time champions Australia, the side they lost to in the finals of 2012 and 2014 and in the semi-finals in 2016.

Australia, like England, finished second in their pool after being hammered by India in their final group-stage match but rebounded in style in Thursday's first semi-final to thrash Windies by 71 runs after skittling the hosts and holders for 71.

Player of the Match Alyssa Healy led the charge with the bat, blasting 46 from 38 balls as the Southern Stars posted 142-5, and she then picked up a run-out, a stumping and a catch as Windies were rolled in 17.3 overs, Ellyse Perry the pick of the attack with 2-2 from two overs.

Perry's brace took her onto 99 wickets in the T20I format - the all-rounder will now be looking to become only the second player, after Windies' Anisa Mohamed, to 100 scalps in the clash with England - and Australia into a fifth straight World T20 final.

Australia have lost just two of their 16 Twenty20 internationals in 2018, although England did inflict one of those defeats when unbeaten half-centuries from Sciver and Tammy Beaumont propelled Knight's charges to an eight-wicket win in Mumbai.

Scotland-born spinner Kirstie Gordon had yet to make her England debut back then but has flourished in her maiden international tournament, with eight wickets in five matches including two in an over against India.

"I'm loving being part of this team and loving the success we're having so far," said Gordon. "It's a little bit mad to believe at the minute - I never thought I'd be picked for the World T20, never mind be about to play in a final so it's unbelievable."

"The final is going to be a great game, hopefully we'll have a great atmosphere and a brilliant game of cricket." Heather Knight

England, though, will no doubt look to seamer Anya Shrubsole for inspiration in Antigua - she does have previous when it comes to tournament finals, after all, with her stunning 6-46 pulling her side back from the brink of defeat in that 50-over World Cup final in the summer of 2017.

Watch the ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix from 11.30pm on Saturday.

You will also be able to follow a live over-by-over blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.