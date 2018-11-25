Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

2-0

In Play
Badge

England

105  (19.4 ov)

Australia Women need 104 runs to win from 19.0 overs

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 2-0 (0.3 ov)
England 1st 105All out (19.4 ov)
Australia 1st Innings2-0

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy Not out 1 5 0 0 20.00
B.L. Mooney Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 0
Total 0.3 Overs, 0 wkts 2
To Bat: 
A.K. Gardner,
M.M. Lanning,
E.J. Villani,
R.L. Haynes,
E.A. Perry,
S.G. Molineux,
D.M. Kimmince,
G.L. Wareham,
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 0.3 0 2 0 4.00

England 1st Innings105 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt c Lanning b Gardner 43 37 5 1 116.22
T.T. Beaumont c Villani b Schutt 4 9 0 0 44.44
A.E. Jones run out (Wareham) 4 4 1 0 100.00
N.R. Sciver lbw Perry 1 3 0 0 33.33
H.C. Knight (c) c Wareham b Gardner 25 28 1 1 89.29
L. Winfield lbw Wareham 6 9 0 0 66.67
S.I.R. Dunkley b Wareham 0 1 0 0 0.00
A. Shrubsole c Perry b Gardner 5 11 0 0 45.45
D. Hazell lbw Schutt 6 9 0 0 66.67
S. Ecclestone run out (Perry) 4 6 0 0 66.67
K.L. Gordon Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 3w, 2b, 1lb 6
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 105

Fall of Wickets

  1. 18 Beaumont 3.2ov
  2. 30 Jones 4.5ov
  3. 41 Sciver 6.3ov
  4. 64 Wyatt 10.6ov
  5. 74 Winfield 12.5ov
  6. 74 Dunkley 12.6ov
  7. 84 Shrubsole 15.4ov
  8. 98 Knight 17.6ov
  9. 104 Ecclestone 19.2ov
  10. 105 Hazell 19.4ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Molineux 3 0 23 0 7.67
M.L. Schutt 3.4 0 13 2 3.55
Perry 3 0 23 1 7.67
D.M. Kimmince 3 0 10 0 3.33
G. Wareham 3 0 11 2 3.67
A. Gardner 4 0 22 3 5.50

Match Details

Date
25th Nov 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
S George, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon