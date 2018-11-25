Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia
2-0
In Play
England
105 (19.4 ov)
Australia Women need 104 runs to win from 19.0 overs
Australia 1st Innings2-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|Not out
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|B.L. Mooney
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|2
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|4.00
England 1st Innings105 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Lanning b Gardner
|43
|37
|5
|1
|116.22
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Villani b Schutt
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|A.E. Jones
|run out (Wareham)
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Perry
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Wareham b Gardner
|25
|28
|1
|1
|89.29
|L. Winfield
|lbw Wareham
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|b Wareham
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Shrubsole
|c Perry b Gardner
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|D. Hazell
|lbw Schutt
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|S. Ecclestone
|run out (Perry)
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|K.L. Gordon
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w, 2b, 1lb
|6
|Total
|All Out, 19.4 Overs
|105
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Beaumont 3.2ov
- 30 Jones 4.5ov
- 41 Sciver 6.3ov
- 64 Wyatt 10.6ov
- 74 Winfield 12.5ov
- 74 Dunkley 12.6ov
- 84 Shrubsole 15.4ov
- 98 Knight 17.6ov
- 104 Ecclestone 19.2ov
- 105 Hazell 19.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Molineux
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|M.L. Schutt
|3.4
|0
|13
|2
|3.55
|Perry
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|D.M. Kimmince
|3
|0
|10
|0
|3.33
|G. Wareham
|3
|0
|11
|2
|3.67
|A. Gardner
|4
|0
|22
|3
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- S George, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon