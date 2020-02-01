Heather Knight scored another career-best as England Women beat Australia after a Super Over in a thrilling T20 international.

Having lost the opening game of the tri-series to India on Friday, England were in trouble again at 41-3 halfway through their innings after being put in at Canberra. However, a brilliant 78 from 45 from Knight and an unbeaten 39 from 28 balls from Fran Wilson took the visitors to 156-4.

Beth Mooney made 65 from 45 balls in the chase but it was debutant Annabel Sutherland who forced the Super Over as she smashed 22 not out from 11 balls to rescue Australia from a position of needing 40 off the last three overs and 15 from six balls.

Ultimately though, it proved in vain as Sophie Eccelstone restricted Australia to just eight in the one-over decider leaving Knight to seal the win for England with back-to-back boundaries.

That victory looked a long way off when Nat Sciver (4) was dismissed late in the ninth over with openers Amy Jones (10) and Danni Wyatt (17) already back in the hutch and only 39 on the board for England.

A fourth-wicket stand of 115 between captain Knight, who made her highest score in T20 cricket for the second day running, and Wilson saved England though and took them to a competitive total.

In reply, Mooney was the only Australian to really get going and the middle-order crumbled as England leggie Sarah Glenn took 3-28.

When Sciver (3-23) had Mooney stumped before removing Jess Jonassen two balls later, the game appeared to be up. Sutherland had other ideas and, with the help of Delissa Kimmince (15no off six balls), took Australia to within sight of victory.

The hosts needed three from the last ball, they scampered two to tie the game but it was England who held their nerve to come out on top in the Super Over.