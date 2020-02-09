Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

132-7
Result
Badge

England

116-7

Australia Women win by 16 runs

Australia vs England

England eliminated from T20 tri-series after defeat to Australia

Heather Knight's side knocked out on net run-rate; Australia play India in the final

Tayla Vlaeminck removed both England openers as Australia progressed to the tri-series final

England Women have been knocked out of the T20 tri-series on net run-rate after a 16-run defeat to Australia in Melbourne.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Heather Knight will have been happy as her side restricted Australia to 132-7 from their 20 overs, with two wickets apiece for spinners Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Sarah Glenn (2-18), despite a 40-ball half-century from Beth Mooney (50).

However, England's top order failed to fire and slipped to 66-5 in the 12th over. They were unable to recover and eventually stuttered to 116-7.

v

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

Australia vs India

February 21, 2020, 7:30am


The result means that all three teams finished on four points but it is Australia and India who progress to Wednesday's final thanks to their superior net run-rate.

Having put Australia in to bat, England produced a fine performance with the ball with Katherine Brunt removing Alyssa Healy in the first over to set the tone.

Mooney was the only Australia batter to get going, hitting six boundaries on the way to her fifth T20I fifty, as Ecclestone and Glenn, in particular, kept things tight for England.

The visitors lost both openers in the powerplay though, Tayla Vlaeminck having Danni Wyatt (11) caught behind before bowling Amy Jones (9).

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux then got to work on the middle-order, claiming the scalps of Nat Sciver (16), Heather Knight (13) and Tammy Beaumont (6). The last of those wickets left England 70-6 with just over seven overs to go and despite an unbeaten 23 from Brunt, they came up well short of their target.

Match Details

Date
9th Feb 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Junction Oval
Umpires
D M Koch, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
A K Wilds
Match Referee
R W Stratford
Reserve Umpire
M W Graham-Smith

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones b Vlaeminck 9
D.N. Wyatt c Healy b Vlaeminck 11
N.R. Sciver c Perry b Molineux 16
H.C. Knight s Healy b Molineux 13
F.C. Wilson s Healy b Jonassen 2
T.T. Beaumont b Molineux 6
K.H. Brunt Not out 23
L. Winfield c Healy b Schutt 23
A. Shrubsole Not out 1
Extras 2nb, 4w, 4b, 2lb 12
Total 20.0 Overs 116 - 7
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 4 0 19 1
Perry 2 0 17 0
T.J. Vlaeminck 4 0 18 2
N.J. Carey 2 0 16 0
S. Molineux 4 0 19 3
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 21 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK