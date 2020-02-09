England Women have been knocked out of the T20 tri-series on net run-rate after a 16-run defeat to Australia in Melbourne.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Heather Knight will have been happy as her side restricted Australia to 132-7 from their 20 overs, with two wickets apiece for spinners Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Sarah Glenn (2-18), despite a 40-ball half-century from Beth Mooney (50).

However, England's top order failed to fire and slipped to 66-5 in the 12th over. They were unable to recover and eventually stuttered to 116-7.

v Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket Australia vs India February 21, 2020, 7:30am

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

The result means that all three teams finished on four points but it is Australia and India who progress to Wednesday's final thanks to their superior net run-rate.

Having put Australia in to bat, England produced a fine performance with the ball with Katherine Brunt removing Alyssa Healy in the first over to set the tone.

Mooney was the only Australia batter to get going, hitting six boundaries on the way to her fifth T20I fifty, as Ecclestone and Glenn, in particular, kept things tight for England.

The visitors lost both openers in the powerplay though, Tayla Vlaeminck having Danni Wyatt (11) caught behind before bowling Amy Jones (9).

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux then got to work on the middle-order, claiming the scalps of Nat Sciver (16), Heather Knight (13) and Tammy Beaumont (6). The last of those wickets left England 70-6 with just over seven overs to go and despite an unbeaten 23 from Brunt, they came up well short of their target.