Australia 1st Innings76-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|Not out
|32
|45
|4
|0
|71.11
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|40
|58
|6
|0
|68.97
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|17.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|76
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|17
|0
|4.25
|Shrubsole
|5
|0
|12
|0
|2.40
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|C.E. Dean
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|K.L. Cross
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Apr 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- K D Cotton, L Agenbag
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
Live Commentary
-
17.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.6
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
16.5
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
16.5
Wide Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
16.4
Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
16.3
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
16.2
Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
16.1
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
15.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
15.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
15.3
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
15.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.
-
15.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.
-
14.6
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
14.5
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
14.4
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
14.3
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
14.2
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
14.1
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
13.6
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.5
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
13.4
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.3
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.2
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
13.1
Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
12.6
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.
-
12.5
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.
-
12.4
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
12.3
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, run save by Dean, fielded by Cross.
-
12.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.
-
12.1
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dean.
-
11.6
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
11.5
Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
11.4
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Healy steps down the track and clears the infield for a boundary.
-
11.3
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break full toss, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
11.2
Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
11.1
Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
10.6
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
10.5
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
10.4
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
10.3
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
10.2
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
10.1
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
9.6
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.5
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.4
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
9.3
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
9.1
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
8.6
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
8.5
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
8.3
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
8.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
8.1
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
7.6
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
7.5
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
7.1
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.