Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

76-0 (17.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia Women are 76 for 0 with 32.5 overs left

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 76-0 (17.0 ov)
Australia Women are 76 for 0 with 32.5 overs left

Australia 1st Innings76-0

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy Not out 32 45 4 0 71.11
R.L. Haynes Not out 40 58 6 0 68.97
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 17.0 Overs, 0 wkts 76
To Bat: 
M.M. Lanning,
E.A. Perry,
B.L. Mooney,
T.M. McGrath,
A.K. Gardner,
J.L. Jonassen,
A.M. King,
M.L. Schutt,
D.R. Brown

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 17 0 4.25
Shrubsole 5 0 12 0 2.40
N.R. Sciver 4 0 21 0 5.25
C.E. Dean 2 0 16 0 8.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 2 0 2.00
K.L. Cross 1 0 6 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
3rd Apr 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Hagley Oval
Umpires
K D Cotton, L Agenbag
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 3, 2022 3:07am

  •  

    17.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    16.5

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    16.5

    Wide Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    16.4

    Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    16.3

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    16.2

    Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    16.1

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    15.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    15.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    15.3

    APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Beaumont, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    15.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    15.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Alyssa Healy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    14.6

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    14.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    14.4

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    14.3

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    14.2

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    14.1

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    13.6

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.5

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    13.4

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    13.1

    Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    12.6

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    12.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    12.4

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    12.3

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, run save by Dean, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    12.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    12.1

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    11.6

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Healy steps down the track and clears the infield for a boundary.

  •  

    11.3

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break full toss, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    11.2

    Charlie Dean to Rachael Haynes. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    11.1

    Charlie Dean to Alyssa Healy. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    10.6

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    10.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    10.4

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    10.3

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    10.1

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    9.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    9.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    8.6

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    8.3

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    8.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    8.1

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    7.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    7.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cross.

  •  

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

Full Commentary