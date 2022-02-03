Cricket Match
Australia
96-4 (30.0 ov)
England
Australia vs England
|Australia 1st
|96-4 (30.0 ov)
|Australia Women are 96 for 4 with 20.0 overs left
Australia 1st Innings96-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.L. Haynes
|c Jones b Shrubsole
|4
|13
|1
|0
|30.77
|A.J. Healy
|s Jones b Cross
|27
|42
|4
|0
|64.29
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|b Cross
|28
|51
|4
|0
|54.90
|E.A. Perry
|c&b Ecclestone
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.L. Mooney
|Not out
|13
|35
|1
|0
|37.14
|T.M. McGrath
|Not out
|18
|38
|1
|0
|47.37
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|30.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|96
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Haynes 3.3ov
- 60 Lanning 16.6ov
- 61 Perry 17.2ov
- 67 Healy 20.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|5
|1
|16
|0
|3.20
|Shrubsole
|6
|0
|21
|1
|3.50
|K.L. Cross
|7
|0
|21
|2
|3.00
|S. Ecclestone
|6
|0
|20
|1
|3.33
|N.R. Sciver
|6
|0
|16
|0
|2.67
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Feb 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, M W Graham-Smith
- TV Umpire
- E Sheridan
Live Commentary
-
29.6
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Short, hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run.
-
29.5
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
29.4
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
29.3
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
29.2
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
29.2
Wide Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, glancing, missed to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
29.1
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
28.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
28.5
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
28.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
28.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
28.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.1
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
27.6
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
27.5
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
27.4
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
27.3
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
27.2
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
27.1
APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.
-
26.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
26.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
26.4
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
26.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
26.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
26.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
25.6
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
25.5
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
25.4
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
25.3
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
25.2
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, glancing, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.
-
25.1
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
24.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Edged to silly point for no runs.
-
24.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
24.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to gully for no runs.
-
24.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
24.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
23.6
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
23.5
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
23.4
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Edged to silly point for no runs.
-
23.3
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
23.3
Wide Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
23.2
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
23.1
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
22.6
Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.5
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
22.4
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
22.3
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
22.2
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
22.1
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
21.6
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
21.5
Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
21.4
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
21.3
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
21.2
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
21.1
Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
20.6
Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
20.5
Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
20.4
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
20.3
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
20.2
Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
20.1
OUT! Stumped. Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed, by Jones.