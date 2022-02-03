Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

96-4 (30.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia Women are 96 for 4 with 20.0 overs left

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 96-4 (30.0 ov)
Australia Women are 96 for 4 with 20.0 overs left

Australia 1st Innings96-4

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.L. Haynes c Jones b Shrubsole 4 13 1 0 30.77
A.J. Healy s Jones b Cross 27 42 4 0 64.29
M.M. Lanning (c) b Cross 28 51 4 0 54.90
E.A. Perry c&b Ecclestone 0 1 0 0 0.00
B.L. Mooney Not out 13 35 1 0 37.14
T.M. McGrath Not out 18 38 1 0 47.37
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 30.0 Overs, 4 wkts 96
To Bat: 
A.K. Gardner,
J.L. Jonassen,
A.M. King,
M.L. Schutt,
D.R. Brown

Fall of Wickets

  1. 13 Haynes 3.3ov
  2. 60 Lanning 16.6ov
  3. 61 Perry 17.2ov
  4. 67 Healy 20.1ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 5 1 16 0 3.20
Shrubsole 6 0 21 1 3.50
K.L. Cross 7 0 21 2 3.00
S. Ecclestone 6 0 20 1 3.33
N.R. Sciver 6 0 16 0 2.67

Match Details

Date
3rd Feb 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
C A Polosak, M W Graham-Smith
TV Umpire
E Sheridan

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 3, 2022 5:12am

  •  

    29.6

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Short, hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    29.5

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    29.4

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    29.3

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    29.2

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    29.2

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, glancing, missed to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    29.1

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    28.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    28.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    28.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    27.6

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    27.5

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    27.4

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    27.2

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    27.1

    APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    26.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    26.4

    APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    26.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    25.5

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    25.4

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    25.2

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, glancing, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    25.1

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    24.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Edged to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    24.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    24.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, dropped, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    24.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    24.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Beth Mooney. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    23.6

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.4

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Edged to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    23.3

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Short, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    23.2

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.1

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    22.6

    Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.4

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    22.3

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    22.2

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    22.1

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    21.6

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    21.5

    Natalie Sciver to Beth Mooney. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    21.4

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    21.3

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    21.2

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    21.1

    Natalie Sciver to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    20.6

    Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    20.5

    Kate Cross to Beth Mooney. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    20.3

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.2

    Kate Cross to Tahlia McGrath. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  • 20.1

    OUT! Stumped. Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed, by Jones.

