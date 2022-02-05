Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 
In Play
Badge

England

11-0  (3.3 ov)

England Women are 11 for 0 with 46.3 overs left

Australia vs England

Last Updated: February 5, 2022 11:18pm

  •  

    3.3

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Wide Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    3.2

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, pushing, Edged to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    APPEAL! Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, flick, hit pad to gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    2.5

    Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, defending, Played to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Ellyse Perry to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    0.6

    Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, pushing, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, working, Edged to square leg for no runs.

Match Details

Date
5th - 6th Feb 2022
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Junction Oval
Umpires
E Sheridan, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
C A Polosak
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
M W Graham-Smith

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Winfield-Hill Not out 4
T.T. Beaumont Not out 6
Extras 0
Total 3.0 Overs 6 - 0
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 2 0 5 0
Perry 1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card