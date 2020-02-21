Hosts and favourites Australia crashed to a 17-run defeat to India in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Meg Lanning's side - looking for a record-extending fifth title - would have been confident at the halfway stage in Sydney having limited India to 132-4.

But the Southern Stars collapsed from 55-1 to 115 all out as India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav took 4-19 and came one dropped catch away from completing a hat-trick.

Alyssa Healy (51 off 35 balls) struck a half-century up top but Ashleigh Gardner (36 off 26) was the only other Australia batter to make double figures as India ran out convincing winners.

Yadav was vital in that, catching Healy off her own bowling a ball after being dispatched for six and then dismissing Rachael Haynes (6) and Ellyse Perry (0) from successive deliveries.

The 28-year-old found Jess Jonassen's outside edge from the hat-trick ball but wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia spilled the catch in an otherwise faultless display behind the stumps.

Deepti Sharma (49no) had lifted India past 130 after Australia initially pegged back their opponents from a rip-roaring start as teenager Shafali Verma (29) helped her side reach 40-0 off four overs.

India then lost three wickets for six runs, including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (2) in bizarre fashion as she missed with a wild swipe against Jonassen after haring out of her crease and was then stumped as the ball ricocheted back off Australia wicketkeeper Healy's knee.

Sharma found support in Jemima Rodrigues (26), the pair putting on 53 for the fourth wicket, but that salvo looked likely to be in vain when Healy raced to a 34-ball fifty, in which she struck seven boundaries.

However, when Healy and Lanning (5) fell to spin, Australia's innings unravelled, with Perry out for a golden duck and India's victory sealed when Megan Schutt was run out from the penultimate ball of the match.