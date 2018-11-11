Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

94-1
Result
Badge

Ireland

93-6

Australia Women win by 9 wickets

Australia vs Ireland

Australia pick up a clinical nine-wicket win over Ireland in Women's World T20

Alyssa Healy struck her seventh T20I half-century

Australia picked up a clinical nine-wicket win over Ireland in the Women's World T20 after chasing down their target of 94 inside ten overs.

Wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy blasted a 21-ball half-century, bring up her fifty with a six over long-on, before a couple of runs over mid-off sealed the comprehensive win.

Ireland scrapped to 93-6 after batting first as Kim Garth top-scored with 24 off 26 balls, with Ellyse Perry (2-12) the pick of the bowlers.

Clare Shillington and Cecelia Joyce shared a 30-run first-wicket stand but when Joyce was run out for 10, Ireland lost 5-16.

Garth and captain Laura Delany put on 39 for the sixth-wicket but Ireland were penalised five runs for a batter running on the danger area of the pitch leaving Australia 5-0 before their innings began.

Healy (56 not out) and Beth Mooney made a fast start before the latter toe-ended Garth straight to Delany at mid-wicket but Perry came in and launched a six of her own as the Southern Stars eased home in 9.1 overs.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Nov 2018
Toss
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, W R Knights
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Healy Not out 56
B.L. Mooney c Delany b Garth 14
E.A. Perry Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 5w, 1b, 3lb 15
Total 9.1 Overs 94 - 1
Full Batting Card

ireland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
E.A.J. Richardson 2 0 17 0
L.K. O'Reilly 2 0 10 0
C.J. Metcalfe 1 0 12 0
L. Delany 1 0 13 0
I.M.H.C. Joyce 1 0 16 0
K.J. Garth 2.1 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card

