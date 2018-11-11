Australia picked up a clinical nine-wicket win over Ireland in the Women's World T20 after chasing down their target of 94 inside ten overs.

Wicketkeeper-opener Alyssa Healy blasted a 21-ball half-century, bring up her fifty with a six over long-on, before a couple of runs over mid-off sealed the comprehensive win.

Ireland scrapped to 93-6 after batting first as Kim Garth top-scored with 24 off 26 balls, with Ellyse Perry (2-12) the pick of the bowlers.

Clare Shillington and Cecelia Joyce shared a 30-run first-wicket stand but when Joyce was run out for 10, Ireland lost 5-16.

Garth and captain Laura Delany put on 39 for the sixth-wicket but Ireland were penalised five runs for a batter running on the danger area of the pitch leaving Australia 5-0 before their innings began.

Healy (56 not out) and Beth Mooney made a fast start before the latter toe-ended Garth straight to Delany at mid-wicket but Perry came in and launched a six of her own as the Southern Stars eased home in 9.1 overs.

