Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

153-7
Result
Badge

New Zealand

120

Australia Women win by 33 runs

Australia vs New Zealand

Australia beat New Zealand to reach Women's World T20 semi-finals

Alyssa Healy's half-century helped Australia past New Zealand and into the semis

Australia have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World T20 after beating New Zealand by 33 runs in Guyana.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Alyssa Healy claimed a half-century (53) as the Aussies reached 153-7 from their 20 overs, while the Kiwis were bowled out for 120 in the 18th over.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Wome

November 14, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

Australia got off to a flying start, with the opening partnership of Healy and Beth Mooney clocking up 71 runs before Mooney was caught on the fence.

The side then took three straight wickets in the opening three overs of New Zealand's innings - Anna Peterson and Sophie Devine both dismissed for a duck and Sophie Molineux falling for two.

Suzie Bates led the way for the Kiwis with 48 runs, while Katey Martin added another 24.

Match Details

Date
14th - 17th Nov 2018
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
S George, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates lbw Gardner 48
A.M. Peterson lbw Schutt 0
S.F.M. Devine b Perry 0
A.E. Satterthwaite lbw Molineux 2
K.J. Martin s Healy b Wareham 24
M.L. Green c Perry b Kimmince 8
B. Bezuidenhout c Healy b Kimmince 1
L.M. Kasperek c Haynes b Schutt 12
H.M. Rowe b Schutt 4
A.C. Kerr c Haynes b Molineux 3
L.M.M. Tahuhu Not out 1
Extras 15w, 1b, 1lb 17
Total All Out, 17.3 Overs 120
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 3 0 12 3
Perry 3 0 24 1
S. Molineux 3.3 0 20 2
G. Wareham 2 0 21 1
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 24 2
A. Gardner 2 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card

