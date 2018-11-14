Australia have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World T20 after beating New Zealand by 33 runs in Guyana.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Alyssa Healy claimed a half-century (53) as the Aussies reached 153-7 from their 20 overs, while the Kiwis were bowled out for 120 in the 18th over.

Australia got off to a flying start, with the opening partnership of Healy and Beth Mooney clocking up 71 runs before Mooney was caught on the fence.

The side then took three straight wickets in the opening three overs of New Zealand's innings - Anna Peterson and Sophie Devine both dismissed for a duck and Sophie Molineux falling for two.

Suzie Bates led the way for the Kiwis with 48 runs, while Katey Martin added another 24.