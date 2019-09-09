Cricket Match

Day 5 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

205 & 173
Result
Badge

Afghanistan

342 & 260

Afghanistan win by 224 runs

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Rashid Khan leads Afghanistan to first overseas Test win with victory over Bangladesh

Rashid Khan also scored his first Test half-century during the match

Rashid Khan's exceptional spell of 3-5 in 46 balls saw Afghanistan pull off a shock 224-run victory over Bangladesh at Chattogram.

SCORECARD

Following a day of rain the teams eventually took to the field on the final day of the one-off Test with a minimum of 18.3 overs to be bowled.

Bangladesh, 166-6 overnight, lost Shakib Al Hasan (44) to first ball of the second restart of the day as the hosts' all-rounder played at a short ball outside off, sending a thin edge to Afsar Zazai behind the stumps.

Rashid, captaining the Test side for the first time, then sent down four consecutive maiden to build pressure before trapping Mehidy Hasan (12) plumb in front with a googly and although the hosts' batsman reviewed, replays showed the ball was smacking into leg stump.

In his next over, Rashid removed Taijul Islam lbw for a six-ball duck with an almost identical delivery and although it looked as though the ball might have hit the batsman's bat, Bangladesh had no reviews remaining and Islam was forced to trudge back to the pavilion.

With just three overs left in the game, Rashid sent down a fuller ball and as Souyma Sarkar (15) attempted to defend on the front foot, an inside edge onto his pads sent the ball into the hands of Ibrahim Zadran at short leg.

v

The spinning all-rounder finished the innings with figures of 6-49 - his second five-wicket haul of the match - as Bangladesh were bowled out for 173 to hand Afghanistan their first overseas Test victory.

Earlier, it had looked like Rashid's side would be denied the chance to push for the win as the morning session was wiped out by steady rain and although play was finally resumed at 1pm local time, with 63 overs to be bowled, 13 balls and seven minutes into the session the players were once more forced off the field by rain.

However, Afghanistan would not be denied as Rashid led from the front to spin his side to their second Test victory, after they beat Ireland in Dehradun to seal their first international red-ball victory in March.

Match Details

Date
5th - 9th Sep 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
N J Llong, P Wilson
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.K. Das lbw Khan 9
S.I. Anik lbw Nabi 41
M.H. Saikat c Afghan b Khan 12
M. Rahim lbw Khan 23
M. Haque lbw Khan 3
S. Al Hasan c Zazai b Khan 44
M. Mahmudullah c Zadran b Khan 7
S. Sarkar c Zadran b Khan 15
M.H. Miraz lbw Khan 12
T. Islam lbw Khan 0
M.N. Hasan Not out 1
Extras 4b, 2lb 6
Total All Out, 61.4 Overs 173
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.Y. Ahmadzai 4 1 14 0
Nabi 20 5 39 1
Khan 21.4 6 49 6
Z. Khan 15 0 59 3
Q.A. Kamawal 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

