Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Rashid Khan's exceptional spell of 3-5 in 46 balls saw Afghanistan pull off a shock 224-run victory over Bangladesh at Chattogram.

SCORECARD

Following a day of rain the teams eventually took to the field on the final day of the one-off Test with a minimum of 18.3 overs to be bowled.

Bangladesh, 166-6 overnight, lost Shakib Al Hasan (44) to first ball of the second restart of the day as the hosts' all-rounder played at a short ball outside off, sending a thin edge to Afsar Zazai behind the stumps.

Rashid, captaining the Test side for the first time, then sent down four consecutive maiden to build pressure before trapping Mehidy Hasan (12) plumb in front with a googly and although the hosts' batsman reviewed, replays showed the ball was smacking into leg stump.

In his next over, Rashid removed Taijul Islam lbw for a six-ball duck with an almost identical delivery and although it looked as though the ball might have hit the batsman's bat, Bangladesh had no reviews remaining and Islam was forced to trudge back to the pavilion.

With just three overs left in the game, Rashid sent down a fuller ball and as Souyma Sarkar (15) attempted to defend on the front foot, an inside edge onto his pads sent the ball into the hands of Ibrahim Zadran at short leg.

The spinning all-rounder finished the innings with figures of 6-49 - his second five-wicket haul of the match - as Bangladesh were bowled out for 173 to hand Afghanistan their first overseas Test victory.

Earlier, it had looked like Rashid's side would be denied the chance to push for the win as the morning session was wiped out by steady rain and although play was finally resumed at 1pm local time, with 63 overs to be bowled, 13 balls and seven minutes into the session the players were once more forced off the field by rain.

However, Afghanistan would not be denied as Rashid led from the front to spin his side to their second Test victory, after they beat Ireland in Dehradun to seal their first international red-ball victory in March.