Day 1 of 1
Badge

Bangladesh

158-4

Result
Badge

England

156-6

Bangladesh win by 6 wickets

Bangladesh vs England

SUMMARY
Bangladesh 1st 158-4 (18.0 ov)
England 1st 156-6 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 6 wickets

Bangladesh 1st Innings158-4

bangladesh Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L.K. Das c Woakes b Archer 12 10 2 0 120.00
R. Talukdar b Rashid 21 14 4 0 150.00
N.H. Shanto b Wood 51 30 8 0 170.00
M.T. Hridoy c Curran b Ali 24 17 2 1 141.18
S. Al Hasan (c) Not out 34 24 6 0 141.67
A.H. Dhrubo Not out 15 13 2 0 115.38
Extras 1w, 1
Total 18.0 Overs, 4 wkts 158
To Bat: 
S. Hossain,
T. Ahmed,
N. Ahmed,
H. Mahmud,
M. Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 33 Talukdar 3.3ov
  2. 43 Das 4.5ov
  3. 108 Hridoy 11.2ov
  4. 112 Shanto 12.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 2 0 18 0 9.00
Woakes 2 0 21 0 10.50
J.C. Archer 3 0 27 1 9.00
Rashid 3 0 25 1 8.33
Wood 2 0 24 1 12.00
Ali 4 0 27 1 6.75
Jordan 2 0 16 0 8.00

England 1st Innings156-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.D. Salt c Das b Ahmed 38 35 4 1 108.57
J.C. Buttler (c) c Shanto b Mahmud 67 42 4 4 159.52
D.J. Malan c Shanto b Al Hasan 4 7 0 0 57.14
B.M. Duckett b Rahman 20 13 3 0 153.85
M.M. Ali Not out 8 7 0 0 114.29
S.M. Curran c Shanto b Mahmud 6 11 0 0 54.55
C.R. Woakes b Ahmed 1 2 0 0 50.00
C.J. Jordan Not out 5 3 1 0 166.67
Extras 3w, 2b, 2lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 156
To Bat: 
A.U. Rashid,
J.C. Archer,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 80 Salt 9.6ov
  2. 88 Malan 11.5ov
  3. 135 Duckett 15.6ov
  4. 135 Buttler 16.1ov
  5. 146 Curran 18.5ov
  6. 147 Woakes 19.1ov
Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
Ahmed 4 0 31 1 7.75
Ahmed 4 0 35 1 8.75
M. Rahman 4 0 34 1 8.50
Al Hasan 4 0 26 1 6.50
H. Mahmud 4 0 26 2 6.50

Match Details

Date
9th Mar 2023
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
M R Mukul, T Ahmed
TV Umpire
S I S Saikat
Match Referee
N R Rahul
Reserve Umpire
G A A Sohel