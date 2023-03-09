Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Bangladesh
158-4
Result
England
156-6
Bangladesh win by 6 wickets
Bangladesh vs England
|Bangladesh 1st
|158-4 (18.0 ov)
|England 1st
|156-6 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh 1st Innings158-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Woakes b Archer
|12
|10
|2
|0
|120.00
|R. Talukdar
|b Rashid
|21
|14
|4
|0
|150.00
|N.H. Shanto
|b Wood
|51
|30
|8
|0
|170.00
|M.T. Hridoy
|c Curran b Ali
|24
|17
|2
|1
|141.18
|S. Al Hasan (c)
|Not out
|34
|24
|6
|0
|141.67
|A.H. Dhrubo
|Not out
|15
|13
|2
|0
|115.38
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|18.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|158
- To Bat:
- S. Hossain,
- T. Ahmed,
- N. Ahmed,
- H. Mahmud,
- M. Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 33 Talukdar 3.3ov
- 43 Das 4.5ov
- 108 Hridoy 11.2ov
- 112 Shanto 12.2ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|Woakes
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|Rashid
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|Wood
|2
|0
|24
|1
|12.00
|Ali
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Jordan
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
England 1st Innings156-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|c Das b Ahmed
|38
|35
|4
|1
|108.57
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Shanto b Mahmud
|67
|42
|4
|4
|159.52
|D.J. Malan
|c Shanto b Al Hasan
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|B.M. Duckett
|b Rahman
|20
|13
|3
|0
|153.85
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|8
|7
|0
|0
|114.29
|S.M. Curran
|c Shanto b Mahmud
|6
|11
|0
|0
|54.55
|C.R. Woakes
|b Ahmed
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|Extras
|3w, 2b, 2lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|156
- To Bat:
- A.U. Rashid,
- J.C. Archer,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 80 Salt 9.6ov
- 88 Malan 11.5ov
- 135 Duckett 15.6ov
- 135 Buttler 16.1ov
- 146 Curran 18.5ov
- 147 Woakes 19.1ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Mar 2023
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
- Umpires
- M R Mukul, T Ahmed
- TV Umpire
- S I S Saikat
- Match Referee
- N R Rahul
- Reserve Umpire
- G A A Sohel