Day 1 of 1
Badge

Bangladesh

 

In Play
Badge

England

312-7  (49.2 ov)

England are 312 for 7 with 4 balls left

Bangladesh vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 312-7 (49.2 ov)
England 1st Innings312-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy lbw Al Hasan 132 124 18 1 106.45
P.D. Salt c Shanto b Ahmed 7 15 1 0 46.67
D.J. Malan lbw Miraz 11 19 0 0 57.89
J.M. Vince c Rahim b Islam 5 16 0 0 31.25
J.C. Buttler (c) c&b Miraz 76 64 5 2 118.75
W.G. Jacks c Al Hasan b Ahmed 1 4 0 0 25.00
M.M. Ali c Das b Ahmed 42 35 3 2 120.00
S.M. Curran Not out 21 16 2 1 131.25
A.U. Rashid Not out 5 4 1 0 125.00
Extras 1nb, 1 1lb 12
Total 49.2 Overs, 7 wkts 312
To Bat: 
S. Mahmood,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 25 Salt 6.3ov
  2. 83 Malan 15.3ov
  3. 96 Vince 20.1ov
  4. 205 Roy 35.4ov
  5. 208 Jacks 36.4ov
  6. 260 Buttler 43.4ov
  7. 299 Ali 47.4ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
Al Hasan 10 0 64 1 6.40
T. Islam 10 0 58 1 5.80
Ahmed 9 0 52 3 5.78
M. Rahman 9.4 0 62 0 6.41
M.H. Miraz 10 0 73 2 7.30

Match Details

Date
3rd Mar 2023
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, S I S Saikat
TV Umpire
G A A Sohel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
M R Mukul

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 3, 2023 9:44am

  •  

    49.2

    Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    49.1

    Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    48.6

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.

  •  

    48.5

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    48.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Adil Rashid. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    48.3

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    48.2

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    48.1

    FREE HIT. Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Yorker, off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    48.1

    No ball Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Beamer, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short mid wicket and it was a no ball.

  •  

    47.6

    APPEAL! Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Blind review from the skipper.

  •  

    47.5

    FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  • 47.4

    OUT! Caught. Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Das. Litton Das takes a brilliant catch.

  •  

    47.3

    Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    47.2

    FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    47.1

    Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    46.6

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    46.5

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    46.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Shanto, fielded by Dhrubo.

  •  

    46.3

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.

  •  

    46.2

    SIX! Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    46.1

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    45.6

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    45.5

    SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    45.4

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    45.3

    Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    45.2

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    45.1

    SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    44.6

    Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    44.5

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    44.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    44.3

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    44.2

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    44.1

    Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shanto.

  •  

    43.6

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    43.5

    Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.

  • 43.4

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, middle stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler. Good comeback from Mehidy.

  •  

    43.3

    SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    43.2

    SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    43.1

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    42.6

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.

  •  

    42.5

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    42.4

    Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.

  •  

    42.3

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Das.

  •  

    42.2

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.

  •  

    42.1

    FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    41.6

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan. Nice strike rotating from the batters.

  •  

    41.5

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.

  •  

    41.4

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Islam.

  •  

    41.3

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, run save by Iqbal.

  •  

    41.2

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.

  •  

    41.1

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    40.6

    Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    40.5

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    40.4

    FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.3

    Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.

  •  

    40.2

    FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.1

    Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    39.6

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.

  •  

    39.5

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.

  •  

    39.4

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    39.3

    FOUR! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    39.2

    Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    39.1

    Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shanto.

