Cricket Match
Bangladesh
England
312-7 (49.2 ov)
Bangladesh vs England
|England 1st
|312-7 (49.2 ov)
|England are 312 for 7 with 4 balls left
England 1st Innings312-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|lbw Al Hasan
|132
|124
|18
|1
|106.45
|P.D. Salt
|c Shanto b Ahmed
|7
|15
|1
|0
|46.67
|D.J. Malan
|lbw Miraz
|11
|19
|0
|0
|57.89
|J.M. Vince
|c Rahim b Islam
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c&b Miraz
|76
|64
|5
|2
|118.75
|W.G. Jacks
|c Al Hasan b Ahmed
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Das b Ahmed
|42
|35
|3
|2
|120.00
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|21
|16
|2
|1
|131.25
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1 1lb
|12
|Total
|49.2 Overs, 7 wkts
|312
- To Bat:
- S. Mahmood,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Salt 6.3ov
- 83 Malan 15.3ov
- 96 Vince 20.1ov
- 205 Roy 35.4ov
- 208 Jacks 36.4ov
- 260 Buttler 43.4ov
- 299 Ali 47.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Al Hasan
|10
|0
|64
|1
|6.40
|T. Islam
|10
|0
|58
|1
|5.80
|Ahmed
|9
|0
|52
|3
|5.78
|M. Rahman
|9.4
|0
|62
|0
|6.41
|M.H. Miraz
|10
|0
|73
|2
|7.30
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Mar 2023
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- G A A Sohel
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
49.2
Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
49.1
Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
48.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
48.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
48.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Adil Rashid. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Islam.
-
48.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shanto.
-
48.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ahmed.
-
48.1
FREE HIT. Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Yorker, off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short leg for no runs.
-
48.1
No ball Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Beamer, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short mid wicket and it was a no ball.
-
47.6
APPEAL! Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Blind review from the skipper.
-
47.5
FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Adil Rashid. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
47.4
OUT! Caught. Taskin Ahmed to Moeen Ali. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Das. Litton Das takes a brilliant catch.
-
47.3
Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
47.2
FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shanto.
-
47.1
Taskin Ahmed to Sam Curran. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, outside edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
46.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
46.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
46.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Shanto, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
46.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
46.2
SIX! Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
46.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
45.6
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
45.5
SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
45.4
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
45.3
Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
45.2
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
45.1
SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
44.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Sam Curran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
44.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
44.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
44.3
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
44.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
44.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
43.6
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
43.5
Mehidy Hasan to Sam Curran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
43.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, middle stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler. Good comeback from Mehidy.
-
43.3
SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
43.2
SIX! Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
43.1
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
42.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
42.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
42.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
42.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
42.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
42.1
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
41.6
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan. Nice strike rotating from the batters.
-
41.5
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
41.4
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Islam.
-
41.3
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, run save by Iqbal.
-
41.2
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dhrubo.
-
41.1
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
40.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
40.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
40.4
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
40.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
40.2
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
40.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
39.6
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
39.5
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
39.4
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
39.3
FOUR! Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
39.2
Mehidy Hasan to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
39.1
Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shanto.