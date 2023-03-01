Cricket Match
Bangladesh
159-5 (36.0 ov)
England
Bangladesh vs England
|Bangladesh 1st
|159-5 (36.0 ov)
|Bangladesh are 159 for 5 with 14.0 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings159-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal (c)
|b Wood
|23
|32
|4
|0
|71.88
|L.K. Das
|lbw Woakes
|7
|15
|0
|1
|46.67
|N.H. Shanto
|c Roy b Rashid
|58
|82
|6
|0
|70.73
|M. Rahim
|c Wood b Rashid
|16
|34
|0
|1
|47.06
|S. Al Hasan
|b Ali
|8
|12
|1
|0
|66.67
|M. Mahmudullah
|Not out
|30
|44
|3
|0
|68.18
|A.H. Dhrubo
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3nb, 6w, 1b, 7lb
|17
|Total
|36.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|159
Fall of Wickets
- 33 Das 4.5ov
- 51 Iqbal 9.3ov
- 95 Rahim 19.4ov
- 106 Al Hasan 22.4ov
- 159 Shanto 35.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|6
|0
|24
|1
|4.00
|J.C. Archer
|7
|0
|30
|0
|4.29
|Wood
|6
|0
|24
|1
|4.00
|Ali
|7
|0
|35
|1
|5.00
|Rashid
|5.5
|0
|24
|1
|4.11
|W.G. Jacks
|4
|0
|14
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Mar 2023
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, T Ahmed
- TV Umpire
- S I S Saikat
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- G A A Sohel
Live Commentary
-
35.6
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, caught by Roy. Sharp catch from Roy.
-
35.5
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
35.4
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
35.3
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
35.2
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
35.1
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
34.6
Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
34.5
Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34.4
Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34.3
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Archer.
-
34.2
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34.1
Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
33.6
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
33.5
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
33.4
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
33.3
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
33.2
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, back to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
33.1
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
32.6
Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
32.5
FOUR! Mark Wood to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
32.4
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
32.3
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
32.2
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs.
-
32.1
Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
31.6
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
31.5
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
31.4
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
31.4
Wide Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
31.3
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
31.2
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to leg slip for no runs, mis-fielded by Buttler, fielded by Ali.
-
31.2
Wide Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
31.1
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.6
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.5
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
30.4
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
-
30.4
Wide Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
30.3
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
30.2
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
30.1
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
29.6
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
29.5
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
29.4
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
29.3
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
29.2
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Ali, appeal made for L.B.W. Beautiful googly from Rashid.
-
29.1
Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
28.6
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
28.5
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
28.4
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
28.3
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
28.2
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
28.1
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
27.6
Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
27.5
Will Jacks to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
27.4
Will Jacks to Mahmudullah. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan. Jacks is keeping it tight.
-
27.3
Will Jacks to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
27.2
Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
27.1
Will Jacks to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
26.6
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.5
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
26.4
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
26.3
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
26.2
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
26.1
Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.