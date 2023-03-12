Cricket Match
Bangladesh
100-4 (16.3 ov)
England
117
Bangladesh vs England
|Bangladesh 1st
|100-4 (16.3 ov)
|England 1st
|117All out (20.0 ov)
|Bangladesh need 18 runs to win from 3.3 overs
Bangladesh 1st Innings100-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.K. Das
|c Salt b Curran
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|R. Talukdar
|c Ali b Archer
|9
|14
|1
|0
|64.29
|N.H. Shanto
|Not out
|36
|40
|2
|0
|90.00
|M.T. Hridoy
|c Woakes b Ahmed
|17
|18
|2
|0
|94.44
|M.H. Miraz
|c Rashid b Archer
|20
|16
|0
|2
|125.00
|S. Al Hasan (c)
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3w, 4b, 2lb
|9
|Total
|16.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|100
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Das 2.3ov
- 27 Talukdar 5.1ov
- 56 Hridoy 10.2ov
- 97 Miraz 15.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|3
|0
|15
|1
|5.00
|Woakes
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|10
|2
|3.33
|Ali
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|Rashid
|4
|0
|28
|0
|7.00
|R. Ahmed
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
England 1st Innings117 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|c&b Al Hasan
|25
|19
|3
|1
|131.58
|D.J. Malan
|c Mahmud b Ahmed
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|M.M. Ali
|c sub b Miraz
|15
|17
|1
|1
|88.24
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|b Mahmud
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|B.M. Duckett
|c Shanto b Rahman
|28
|28
|2
|0
|100.00
|S.M. Curran
|s Das b Miraz
|12
|16
|1
|0
|75.00
|C.R. Woakes
|s Das b Miraz
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.J. Jordan
|c Talukdar b Miraz
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|R. Ahmed
|run out (Das)
|11
|11
|2
|0
|100.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|J.C. Archer
|run out (Das)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|6w, 7lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 20.0 Overs
|117
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Malan 2.2ov
- 50 Salt 6.3ov
- 55 Buttler 7.6ov
- 57 Ali 8.6ov
- 91 Curran 14.2ov
- 91 Woakes 14.4ov
- 100 Jordan 16.6ov
- 114 Duckett 19.1ov
- 116 Ahmed 19.4ov
- 117 Archer 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Ahmed
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|Ahmed
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|Al Hasan
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4.33
|H. Mahmud
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|M.H. Miraz
|4
|0
|12
|4
|3.00
|N.H. Shanto
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|A. Hossain
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Mar 2023
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- G A A Sohel, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- M R Mukul
- Match Referee
- N R Rahul
- Reserve Umpire
- T Ahmed
Live Commentary
-
16.3
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.2
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
16.1
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
15.6
Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
15.5
Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.4
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Mehidy Hasan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, caught by Rashid.
-
15.3
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
15.2
Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
15.1
Jofra Archer to Mehidy Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.6
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.5
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
14.4
Moeen Ali to Mehidy Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
14.3
SIX! Moeen Ali to Mehidy Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
14.2
Moeen Ali to Mehidy Hasan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.1
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
13.6
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
13.5
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
13.4
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.3
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Woakes, appeal made for L.B.W. The impact was umpire's call.
-
13.2
Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Duckett.
-
13.1
SIX! Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
12.6
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler, fielded by Malan.
-
12.5
Rehan Ahmed to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.4
Rehan Ahmed to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
12.3
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
12.2
Rehan Ahmed to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.1
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
11.6
Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.6
Wide Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.5
Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.4
Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
-
11.4
Wide Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.3
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
11.2
Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
11.1
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.6
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
10.5
Rehan Ahmed to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
10.4
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
10.3
Rehan Ahmed to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
10.2
OUT! Caught. Rehan Ahmed to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Woakes. Maiden wicket in T20I cricket for Rehan Ahmed.
-
10.1
Rehan Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.6
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
9.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Classy shot from Towhid Hridoy.
-
9.4
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.3
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
9.1
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
8.6
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
8.5
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Ahmed.
-
8.4
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.3
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
8.2
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
8.1
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
7.6
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
7.5
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
7.4
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Archer.
-
7.3
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.2
Adil Rashid to Md Towhid Hridoy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
7.1
Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
6.6
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.5
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Woakes, fielded by Archer.
-
6.4
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
6.3
Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
6.2
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
6.1
Moeen Ali to Md Towhid Hridoy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.