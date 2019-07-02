Bangladesh vs India

Cricket Match
India are 97 for 0 with 34.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- R S A Palliyaguruge, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|41
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|52
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|15.3 Overs
|88 - 0
bangladesh BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Mortaza
|4.3
|0
|27
|0
|M. Saifuddin
|4
|0
|25
|0
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|23
|0
|Al Hasan
|3
|0
|12
|0