Day 1 of 1
Badge

Bangladesh

 
In Play
Badge

India

97-0  (15.5 ov)

India are 97 for 0 with 34.1 overs left

Bangladesh vs India

Bangladesh vs India LIVE!

Updates from Edgbaston as Bangladesh play India. Watch live on the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel.

Match Details

Date
2nd Jul 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
A S Dar
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 41
R.G. Sharma Not out 52
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1lb 4
Total 15.3 Overs 88 - 0
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Mortaza 4.3 0 27 0
M. Saifuddin 4 0 25 0
M. Rahman 4 0 23 0
Al Hasan 3 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card