Cricket Match
Bangladesh
151-3 (30.0 ov)
New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Bangladesh 1st
|151-3 (30.0 ov)
|Bangladesh are 151 for 3 with 20.0 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings151-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal
|c Boult b Ferguson
|24
|38
|3
|0
|63.16
|S. Sarkar
|b Henry
|25
|25
|3
|0
|100.00
|S. Al Hasan
|Not out
|64
|66
|7
|0
|96.97
|M. Rahim
|run out (Guptill)
|19
|35
|2
|0
|54.29
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|Extras
|6w, 2lb
|8
|Total
|30.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|151
Fall of Wickets
- 45 Sarkar 8.3ov
- 60 Iqbal 13.2ov
- 110 Rahim 23.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|6
|0
|32
|1
|5.33
|Boult
|5
|0
|22
|0
|4.40
|L.H. Ferguson
|6
|0
|25
|1
|4.17
|C. de Grandhomme
|6
|0
|32
|0
|5.33
|J.D.S. Neesham
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
|M.J. Santner
|5
|1
|14
|0
|2.80
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
Live Commentary
-
29.6
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.
-
29.5
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
29.4
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, Spliced back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
29.3
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
29.2
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
29.1
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
28.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, outside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
28.5
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. That was lucky. Shakib looks to cut the ball but gets a thick top edge on the delivery which is just out of reach for Boult
-
28.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
28.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
28.2
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Poor delivery and Shakib pulls with ease into the gap
-
28.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
27.6
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
27.5
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Santner, fielded by Guptill.
-
27.4
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
27.3
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Ferguson.
-
27.2
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
27.1
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
26.6
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Really good batting. He waited for the ball to arrive well then pulled powerfully into the deep
-
26.5
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.
-
26.4
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
26.4
Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
26.4
Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
26.4
Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
26.3
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
26.2
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
26.1
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
25.6
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
25.5
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
25.4
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
25.3
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
25.2
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
25.1
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
24.6
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
24.5
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
24.4
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Too far down the leg side this time from Ferguson and Shakib just helps the ball on it's way down to fine leg
-
24.3
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
24.2
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
24.1
Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
23.6
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
23.5
OUT! Run Out. Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover, fielded by Guptill, by Latham. What a mix up and what a crucial wicket, Rahim has been run out. Rahim picked the gap within the in field and called for a run only to be turned back by Shakib when he was half way down the track. Leaving Guptill with the simple task of running Rahim out at the strikers end
-
23.4
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
23.3
Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
23.2
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
23.1
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
22.6
Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.
-
22.5
Jimmy Neesham to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
22.4
Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
22.4
Wide Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
22.3
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Shakib is definitely targeting Neesham here, this time he goes slightly more aerial but it just evades Guptil at point
-
22.2
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries now for Shakib, he squeezes this one past backward point
-
22.1
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Shakib looks like he wants to target Neesham, first ball up and he pulls powerfully for four
-
21.6
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
21.5
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
21.4
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Henry.
-
21.3
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
21.2
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
21.1
Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
20.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
20.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
20.4
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. What a cheeky shot. Rahim shuffles infront of his stumps and scoops the ball over the keeper for four
-
20.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
20.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
20.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.