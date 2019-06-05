Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Bangladesh

151-3 (30.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

Bangladesh are 151 for 3 with 20.0 overs left

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
Bangladesh 1st 151-3 (30.0 ov)
Bangladesh are 151 for 3 with 20.0 overs left

Bangladesh 1st Innings151-3

bangladesh Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Iqbal c Boult b Ferguson 24 38 3 0 63.16
S. Sarkar b Henry 25 25 3 0 100.00
S. Al Hasan Not out 64 66 7 0 96.97
M. Rahim run out (Guptill) 19 35 2 0 54.29
M.M. Ali Not out 11 16 1 0 68.75
Extras 6w, 2lb 8
Total 30.0 Overs, 3 wkts 151
To Bat: 
M. Mahmudullah,
M.H. Saikat,
M. Saifuddin,
M.H. Miraz,
M.B. Mortaza,
M. Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 45 Sarkar 8.3ov
  2. 60 Iqbal 13.2ov
  3. 110 Rahim 23.5ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.J. Henry 6 0 32 1 5.33
Boult 5 0 22 0 4.40
L.H. Ferguson 6 0 25 1 4.17
C. de Grandhomme 6 0 32 0 5.33
J.D.S. Neesham 2 0 24 0 12.00
M.J. Santner 5 1 14 0 2.80

Match Details

Date
5th Jun 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 3:40pm

  •  

    29.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    29.5

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    29.4

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, Spliced back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    29.3

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    29.2

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    29.1

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    28.6

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, outside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    28.5

    FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. That was lucky. Shakib looks to cut the ball but gets a thick top edge on the delivery which is just out of reach for Boult

  •  

    28.4

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    28.3

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    28.2

    FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Poor delivery and Shakib pulls with ease into the gap

  •  

    28.1

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    27.6

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    27.5

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Santner, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    27.4

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    27.3

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Ferguson.

  •  

    27.2

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    27.1

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    26.6

    FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Really good batting. He waited for the ball to arrive well then pulled powerfully into the deep

  •  

    26.5

    Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    26.4

    Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    26.4

    Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    26.4

    Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    26.4

    Wide Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    26.3

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    26.2

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    26.1

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    25.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    25.5

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    25.4

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    25.3

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    25.2

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    25.1

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    24.6

    Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    24.5

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    24.4

    FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Too far down the leg side this time from Ferguson and Shakib just helps the ball on it's way down to fine leg

  •  

    24.3

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    24.2

    Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Mithun. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    24.1

    Lockie Ferguson to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    23.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Mithun. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  • 23.5

    OUT! Run Out. Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover, fielded by Guptill, by Latham. What a mix up and what a crucial wicket, Rahim has been run out. Rahim picked the gap within the in field and called for a run only to be turned back by Shakib when he was half way down the track. Leaving Guptill with the simple task of running Rahim out at the strikers end

  •  

    23.4

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.

  •  

    23.3

    Mitchell Santner to Shakib Al Hasan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    23.2

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    23.1

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    22.6

    Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    22.5

    Jimmy Neesham to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    22.4

    Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

  •  

    22.4

    Wide Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

  •  

    22.3

    FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Shakib is definitely targeting Neesham here, this time he goes slightly more aerial but it just evades Guptil at point

  •  

    22.2

    FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries now for Shakib, he squeezes this one past backward point

  •  

    22.1

    FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Shakib looks like he wants to target Neesham, first ball up and he pulls powerfully for four

  •  

    21.6

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    21.5

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    21.4

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, shy attempt by Henry.

  •  

    21.3

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    21.2

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    21.1

    Mitchell Santner to Mushfiqur Rahim. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    20.6

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    20.5

    Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    20.4

    FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. What a cheeky shot. Rahim shuffles infront of his stumps and scoops the ball over the keeper for four

  •  

    20.3

    Colin de Grandhomme to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    20.2

    Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

  •  

    20.1

    Colin de Grandhomme to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

Full Commentary