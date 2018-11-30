Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

259-5 (90.0 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

 

Bangladesh are 259 for 5

Bangladesh vs W Indies

Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan give Bangladesh solid start against Windies

Opener Shadman Islam scores through the off-side on his way to 76 off 199 balls

Opener Shadman Islam hit 76 on debut as Bangladesh reached 259-5 on day one of the second Test against Windies, in Dhaka.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Shakib's knock, coupled to an unbeaten 55 from Shakib Al Hasan, gave the home side a strong foundation after choosing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Windies - who lost the first Test by 64 runs to go 1-0 down - lacked penetration despite 2-69 from leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Shadman frustrated the tourists with a 199-run ball knock before Shakib and Mahmudullah Riyad put Bangladesh in control with an unbroken 69-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Bangladesh went into the game without any recognised fast bowler as they dropped Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with additional batsman Liton Das.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur overcame concerns about his fitness to be included in the side. Windies replaced the suspended Shannon Gabriel with Sherman Lewis.

Match Details

Date
30th Nov - 4th Dec 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.I. Anik lbw Bishoo 76
S. Sarkar c Hope b Chase 19
M. Haque c Chase b Roach 29
M.M. Ali b Bishoo 29
S. Al Hasan Not out 55
M. Rahim b Lewis 14
M. Mahmudullah Not out 31
Extras 4nb, 2b, 6
Total 90.0 Overs 259 - 5
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 15 1 38 1
S. Lewis 12 1 35 1
Chase 21 0 61 1
J. Warrican 19 2 46 0
Bishoo 19 1 69 2
Brathwaite 4 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

