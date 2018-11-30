Opener Shadman Islam hit 76 on debut as Bangladesh reached 259-5 on day one of the second Test against Windies, in Dhaka.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Shakib's knock, coupled to an unbeaten 55 from Shakib Al Hasan, gave the home side a strong foundation after choosing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Windies - who lost the first Test by 64 runs to go 1-0 down - lacked penetration despite 2-69 from leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Shadman frustrated the tourists with a 199-run ball knock before Shakib and Mahmudullah Riyad put Bangladesh in control with an unbroken 69-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Bangladesh went into the game without any recognised fast bowler as they dropped Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with additional batsman Liton Das.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur overcame concerns about his fitness to be included in the side. Windies replaced the suspended Shannon Gabriel with Sherman Lewis.

Watch England's tour of West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from January.