Bangladesh's spinners took a firm grip on the second Test against Windies after Mahmudullah Riyad struck a career-best 136 to guide the hosts to 508 on day two in Dhaka.

Mehidy Hasan (3-36) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-15) shared five wickets between them as West Indies were reduced to 75-5 at stumps - all five batsmen having been clean bowled - to trail the hosts by 433 runs.

Shakib struck in the very first over when he flummoxed West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (0) and Kieran Powell (4), Sunil Ambris (7), Roston Chase (0) and Shai Hope (10) followed him in quick succession.

Shimron Hetmyer (32 not out) and Shane Dowrich (17 not out) stemmed the rot to survive the day, with Dowrich successfully overturning an lbw dismissal against Nayeem Hasan on 10.

Mahmudullah faced 242 balls and struck 10 fours in his third Test century, putting on 111 with Shakib (80) for the sixth wicket, 92 with Lion Das (54) for the seventh and 56 with Taijul Islam (36) for the ninth after Bangladesh resumed on 259-5.

Mahmudullah faced 29 balls in the nineties before he cut Chase for four to bring up his hundred - the 32-year-old was eventually bowled by Windies spinner Jomel Warrican.

Bangladesh are leading the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the first Test in Chittagong.

