Day 2 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

508 (154.0 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

75-5

Windies trail Bangladesh by 433 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Bangladesh vs W Indies

Windies collapses to 75-5 after Bangladesh rack up 508 in second Test in Dhaka

Mahmudullah strikes career-best 136 for dominant Bangladesh

Mahmudullah celebrates his third Test century

Bangladesh's spinners took a firm grip on the second Test against Windies after Mahmudullah Riyad struck a career-best 136 to guide the hosts to 508 on day two in Dhaka.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Mehidy Hasan (3-36) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-15) shared five wickets between them as West Indies were reduced to 75-5 at stumps - all five batsmen having been clean bowled - to trail the hosts by 433 runs.

Shakib struck in the very first over when he flummoxed West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (0) and Kieran Powell (4), Sunil Ambris (7), Roston Chase (0) and Shai Hope (10) followed him in quick succession.

Shimron Hetmyer (32 not out) and Shane Dowrich (17 not out) stemmed the rot to survive the day, with Dowrich successfully overturning an lbw dismissal against Nayeem Hasan on 10.

Mehidy Hasan (C) celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope in Dhaka

Mahmudullah faced 242 balls and struck 10 fours in his third Test century, putting on 111 with Shakib (80) for the sixth wicket, 92 with Lion Das (54) for the seventh and 56 with Taijul Islam (36) for the ninth after Bangladesh resumed on 259-5.

Mahmudullah faced 29 balls in the nineties before he cut Chase for four to bring up his hundred - the 32-year-old was eventually bowled by Windies spinner Jomel Warrican.

Bangladesh are leading the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the first Test in Chittagong.

Watch England's tour of West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from January.

Match Details

Date
30th Nov - 4th Dec 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, A S Dar
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite b Al Hasan 0
K.O.A. Powell b Miraz 4
S.D. Hope b Miraz 10
S.W. Ambris b Al Hasan 7
R.L. Chase b Miraz 0
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 32
S.O. Dowrich Not out 17
Extras 4b, 1lb 5
Total 24.0 Overs 75 - 5
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Al Hasan 9 3 15 2
M.H. Miraz 10 1 36 3
M.N. Hasan 3 0 9 0
T. Islam 1 0 10 0
Mahmudullah 1 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

