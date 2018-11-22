Mominul Haque's eighth Test century and some lower order resistance lifted Bangladesh into the ascendancy following a devastating spell from Windies paceman Shannon Gabriel.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on the opening day of the first Test in Chittagong but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress shortly after tea with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries.

Mominul, dropped on 67, had made his way to 120 before he edged behind to start a collapse that saw Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and the returning Shakib Al Hasan dismissed in quick order as Bangladesh fell to 235-7.

But 17-year-old debutant Nayeem Hasan (24no) and Taijul Islam (32no) put on an unbroken 56-run stand to help Bangladesh close in a comfortable position of 315-8.