Day 1 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

315-8 (88.0 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

 

Bangladesh are 315 for 8

Bangladesh vs W Indies

Bangladesh on top against Windies after Mominul Haque's century in Chittagong

Mominul Haque's eighth Test hundred boosted Bangladesh in Chittagong

Mominul Haque's eighth Test century and some lower order resistance lifted Bangladesh into the ascendancy following a devastating spell from Windies paceman Shannon Gabriel.

The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on the opening day of the first Test in Chittagong but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress shortly after tea with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries.

Mominul, dropped on 67, had made his way to 120 before he edged behind to start a collapse that saw Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and the returning Shakib Al Hasan dismissed in quick order as Bangladesh fell to 235-7.

Shannon Gabriel took four quick wickets to stun Bangladesh

But 17-year-old debutant Nayeem Hasan (24no) and Taijul Islam (32no) put on an unbroken 56-run stand to help Bangladesh close in a comfortable position of 315-8.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
A S Dar, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
M R Mukul

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. Kayes c Ambris b Warrican 44
S. Sarkar c Dowrich b Roach 0
M. Haque c Dowrich b Gabriel 120
M.M. Ali c Dowrich b Bishoo 20
S. Al Hasan b Gabriel 34
M. Rahim lbw Gabriel 4
M. Mahmudullah b Gabriel 3
M.H. Miraz b Warrican 22
M.N. Hasan Not out 24
T. Islam Not out 32
Extras 4nb, 3b, 5lb 12
Total 88.0 Overs 315 - 8
w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 15 2 55 1
Gabriel 18 2 69 4
Chase 11 0 42 0
J. Warrican 21 6 62 2
Bishoo 15 0 60 1
Brathwaite 8 1 19 0
